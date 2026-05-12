Zain KSA, the leading digital services provider, announced that it has earned the CIPS Corporate Ethics Mark from the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS). This represents a milestone in Zain KSA’s dedication to applying top corporate governance standards and integrating transparency and ethical conduct throughout its operations and value chain.

The CIPS Corporate Ethics certification recognizes organizations that demonstrate their commitment to ethical procurement in their day-to-day practices through an independent assessment.

As part of the certification process, all staff responsible for sourcing and managing suppliers must undergo CIPS-accredited professional ethics training and pass the required assessment. Organizations must also have effective frameworks in place to mitigate risks related to bribery, corruption, fraud, and human rights violations across their supply chains.

Zain KSA successfully completed the comprehensive assessment, confirming full alignment with CIPS international procurement standards.

The certificate highlights Zain KSA’s commitment to rigorous operational standards, improving service quality and reinforcing its role as a model for responsible business practices within the digital services industry. It also supports Saudi Vision 2030’s objective of driving a digital economy built on high efficiency and transparency.

Zain KSA continues to develop an integrated procurement and supply chain ecosystem that enables innovation and elevates digital services while advancing the sector’s competitiveness and sustainable growth.

The CIPS certification builds on Zain KSA’s sustainability strategy. Through the strategy’s pillar ‘Operating Responsibly,’ Zain KSA emphasizes strengthening governance, enhancing supply chain transparency, and embedding ethical standards that support service excellence, creating long-term value for the economy, society, and the environment.

CIPS is the world’s largest professional body serving procurement and supply management, and a global authority on ethical and professional standards. It offers accredited training and certifications in more than 150 countries and assesses organizations against international standards to promote integrity and best practice.