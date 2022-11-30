Abu Dhabi, UAE – Yas Bay Waterfront is gearing up to host exciting celebrations to mark the UAE’s 51st National Day this year on the 2nd and 3rd December from 4:00pm – 10:00pm. Alongside sweeping waterfront views, the destination is delivering a selection of exhilarating entertainment including fireworks, traditional dance performances and more.

Guests are invited to immerse themselves in traditional Emirati culture and experience live performances, Arabic coffee and scrumptious luqaimat. Those wishing to decorate their hands can head over to the henna station or marvel at the local handmade crafts, before snapping the perfect Instagramable moment at the majlis or Sadu tent, while adorning traditional Emirati attire. For the bravehearted, stop by the majestic falconry performance, or groove along while watching the traditional Ayala dancers from 5:00PM – 9:30PM

National Day revellers treat their palate to delectable world-class concepts at Yas Bay Waterfront. Home to restaurants and lounges such as award-winning modern Indian eatery Zeera, alongside Asia Asia, Akiba Dori, CENTRAL, Lock Stock & Barrel, La Carnita, Paradiso, The Lighthouse, and Hunter & Barrel, the destination is a must-visit for foodies seeking alfresco experiences that will undoubtedly impress. With the dining and leisure offering at Yas Bay Waterfront growing day by day, visitors can also look forward to new additions opening soon.

