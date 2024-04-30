Yalla Group and Dubai Esports and Games Festival unite to celebrate gaming culture and innovation.

The "Game Battle" tournament within Yalla Ludo to kick off in-app on April 19th and run until April 25th

Dubai: Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based online social networking and gaming company, has entered into a collaboration with the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) for the third Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF).

The partnership marks a significant milestone for Yalla as it merges with one of its flagship products, Yalla Ludo, the highest revenue-generating casual game, to bring forth an exciting event called "Game Battle" within the festival.

As part of the collaboration, Yalla Ludo will host the "Game Battle" tournament within the festival. This unique event will feature iconic Dubai landmarks and symbols incorporated into the game, including themed dice, board themes, and Avatar Frames, providing players with an immersive gaming experience that celebrates the vibrant culture of Dubai.

The "Game Battle" tournament within Yalla Ludo will kick off in-app on April 19th and run until April 25th, offering players an exciting opportunity to showcase their skills and compete for fantastic prizes.

Commenting on the collaboration, Saifi Ismail, Group President at Yalla Group, said: "We are thrilled to partner with the Dubai Esports and Games Festival to bring the 'Game Battle' tournament to gaming enthusiasts across the region. This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering unparalleled experiences to our users. We look forward to showcasing the best of Yalla Ludo and celebrating the rich gaming culture of Dubai."

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment commented: "We are delighted to partner with Yalla Group as we work to solidify Dubai's position as a year- round global hub for esports and gaming. Our collaboration for the Dubai Esports & Games Festival 2024 signifies our shared goal of fostering a vibrant gaming ecosystem and providing unforgettable experiences to the gaming community not just in the Emirate, but well beyond.”

The 'Game Battle' tournament is set to deliver an immersive experience that showcases the fusion of gaming excellence and Dubai’s iconic landmarks.

The Dubai Esports and Games Festival is a highly anticipated event in the gaming community, offering an immersive experience for gamers and enthusiasts alike. Taking place until May 5th at the Dubai World Trade Center, the festival promises unparalleled gaming experiences, exciting esports tournaments, cutting-edge industry insights, family fun events, and more. Attendees can delve into the future of gaming at the GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects on May 1st and 2nd, featuring talks by 100 games industry experts and invaluable networking opportunities. The festivities will culminate with GameExpo on May 3rd to 5th, offering attendees the chance to explore the latest game releases, upgrade their gaming gear, and participate in thrilling cosplay competitions.

Yalla Group’s partnership with the Dubai Esports and Games Festival is more than a collaboration; it's a celebration of gaming culture, innovation, and community. This event not only marks a significant chapter in Yalla’s journey but also reinforces Dubai’s position as a burgeoning epicentre of the global gaming industry.

-Ends-

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

For further information, please contact: Dubai Economy and Tourism

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae