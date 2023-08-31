Jordan – XS.com, the multinational global FinTech and financial services provider has today announced that it will be the Global Partner of the Jordan Financial Expo & Award JFEX 2023 which is taking place on 5th and 6th September. The event which is being organised by the AFAQ Group will be held at the Mövenpick Hotel, in Amman, Jordan.

“It’s with enthusiasm that we continue to proudly emerge as the digital trailblazers in the Fintech and investment industry, poised to embrace the role of Global Partner at the imminent Jordan Financial Expo & Award JFEX 2023, an important gathering for finance enthusiasts in the heart of Amman. Our collaboration with the esteemed AFAQ Group stands as a cornerstone of our dedication, solidifying our mission to unite the finance professionals and enthusiasts of Jordan. We are grateful to the AFAQ Group, for entrusting us with the privilege of joining forces again to make this event a great success. Preparations are in full swing as we arrange to reunite with our esteemed Jordanian clientele and forge connections with new ones." voiced Andreea Ilies, Global Head of Events at XS.com.



The global multi-asset broker is set to exhibit its latest products and services at the Jordan Financial Expo & Award JFEX 2023, highlighting its focus on online investments, while also offering valuable insights into the latest trends and developments in the Fintech industry.

Suhair Alashqar, CEO at AFAQ Group Events and Media said:

“In our relentless journey towards transforming the investment industry across the Middle East, we’d like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the XS.com Group for once again joining us as our Global Partner. The Fintech firms unwavering support as our Global Partner for the forthcoming Jordan Financial Expo & Award JFEX 2023 remains invaluable. Within the tapestry of Jordan's financial landscape, the online investment and trading sector burgeons, a dynamic arena where a surging multitude of traders embrace digital investments, and brokers etch their deep-rooted marks on the terrain.”



As the Global Partner, XS.com will have a prominent presence throughout the Jordan Financial Expo & Award JFEX 2023, showcasing their comprehensive suite of services and expertise in the Financial Services industry.



Additionally, the award winning broker is proud to feature distinguished speakers who will share their insights and expertise during the event. Ahmed Negm, Head of the Research Department at XS.com, will be holding an educational and informative presentation about the “Market Bubble”.



Moreover, Elie Nachawaty, Senior Business Development Manager at XS.com will captivate the audience with his presentation titled “AI Adoption in Financial Services Industry”

XS.com extends a warm welcome to all participants, encouraging them to partake in insightful dialogues and experience first-hand, in-person resolution to their inquiries. Eager anticipation brews within the ranks of the XS Group, poised to build new relationships with event attendees, as the team showcases the latest development in cutting-edge trading solutions.



XS.com's active participation in these engaging discussions further highlights their dedication to fostering industry growth, cultivating meaningful connections with industry peers, and solidifying their position as a trusted partner in the global financial landscape.



XS.com has been joining exhibitions around the world since the start of the year including in the UAE, Mexico, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Bahrain, and Jordan – the team will continue its global road trip to South Africa, UAE and Egypt.

XS Company Review

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.



Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.



XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.



Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.



About AFAQ Group

AFAQ Group Overseas is a leader in the media, events and exhibitions industries at the highest level.



Its experience and wealth of knowledge has not only been acquired locally but on an international scale too, with a database of partners and contacts worldwide.



It continues to strive in the changing world and enjoys educating about new products and industries, especially in the volatile world of Financial Markets.