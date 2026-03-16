Unit purchased by Francis Ngannou, former UFC heavyweight champion and global sports icon

Transaction highlights sustained demand for high-value branded residences in Dubai

Dubai, UAE – Arada has announced the sale of a five-bedroom residence at Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah for AED92.5 million to Francis Ngannou, the Cameroonian former UFC heavyweight champion and professional boxer.

The property, which spans 11,521 square feet and features a private pool, underscores continued investor appetite for branded luxury residences in Dubai, particularly in prime waterfront locations such as Palm Jumeirah.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: "This transaction speaks to the depth of conviction that global buyers have in Dubai's property market — and specifically in what Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah represents. There is no comparable project anywhere in the world: Tadao Ando's architectural vision, Armani's design legacy, and Palm Jumeirah's unmatched position combine to create something that serious buyers recognise immediately.

"Construction is progressing well and we remain on track for our 2027 completion."

Francis Ngannou said: “When I visited the project and understood the vision behind Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah, I immediately saw how special it is. Dubai continues to attract people from all over the world because it combines ambition, stability and opportunity. Investing here felt like the right decision, and I believe strongly in the city’s future.”

The buyer was represented by Majida Housni, CEO of the global luxury concierge platform The Ledger Concierge and a luxury real estate advisor operating under eXp Realty, whose international client network includes entrepreneurs, athletes and high-net-worth individuals seeking exceptional properties in key global markets.

With a select collection of 57 individually designed homes, Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah is designed by Japanese Pritzker Prize-winning architect Tadao Ando and in partnership with Armani Group and Casa Interior Design Studio.

It offers panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai's skyline, alongside 90,000 square feet of premium amenities, with construction underway and completion targeted for 2027.

About Arada

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.

Arada’s scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.

The master developer has so far launched 11 record-breaking projects in the UAE, and has also expanded into the UK and Australia.

Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.

For more information and high-resolution images contact media@arada.com

For more information about Arada: www.arada.com