As part of the “World of Winners” campaign sponsored by Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) that will give away 500,000 free tickets to global visitors, Cathay Pacific will be offering residents across India, Bangladesh, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 5,590 round-trip air tickets to Hong Kong. The initiative is in support of Hong Kong Tourism Board’s (HKTB’s) "Hello Hong Kong" campaign to welcome tourists back to the city, now that travel restrictions are well behind us.

The campaign will be launched simultaneously in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and UAE on the same day, 22 May 2023.

Hong Kong’s Biggest Welcome to the World

The “Hello Hong Kong” promotional campaign is being rolled out worldwide to send the positive message that Hong Kong is back with signature and new exciting experiences awaiting visitors.

An array of enticing welcoming offers from over 16,000 outlets across the city have been put together by the HKTB and the tourism and hospitality sectors to welcome back visitors. Among which, at the initial stage, at least 1 million “Hong Kong Goodies” visitor consumption vouchers will be on offer, covering a complimentary welcome drink at participating bars, restaurants, and hotels, or a cash voucher to be redeemed in the transportation, culinary and retail sectors, as well as attractions.

“World of Winners” Ticket Offers

To join the campaign, participants must be a Cathay member. They may sign up for a free membership on Cathay Pacific’s website. During the campaign period, members must visit Cathay Pacific’s campaign website, sign in using their Cathay membership details, and register for the lucky draw.

Each member may submit one entry only. The winners will be announced on the campaign website, and they will receive an email with details on how to redeem their prize.

India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Dubai Campaign start date 22 May 2023 (12:00 local time) Campaign end date 28 May 2023 (12:00 local time) Winner Announcement 7 June 2023 Redemption period 7 June – 6 July 2023 Travel period 7 June 2023 – 6 March 2024

Rakesh Raicar, Cathay Pacific’s Regional General Manager for South Asia, Middle East and Africa, says: “As a leading airline in the region, we are proud to welcome visitors to experience the very best of Hong Kong. Hong Kong has something for everyone – cultural immersion for solo travellers, the best theme parks for families and an effervescent nightlife for groups of friends. All of this is supported by excellent airport facilities and infrastructure making the travel experience seamless. Through this campaign, we hope our customers will get an exciting chance to hop onto our flights and immerse themselves in the vibrant culture and varied experiences Hong Kong has to offer.”

Puneet Kumar, Director, South Asia and Middle East of Hong Kong Tourism Board said: “We are thrilled to welcome our visitors from around the world to enjoy all the new and refreshed experiences around our incredible city. Visitors will be delighted to rediscover Hong Kong’s unique local culture, international culinary scene, immersive experiences and urban metropolis enveloped in beautiful natural landscapes such as beaches, islands, mountains, and hiking trails.”

Vivian Cheung, Chief Operation Officer of Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK), said: “As part of the relief package for Hong Kong’s aviation industry during the pandemic, AAHK provided liquidity support to the home-based carriers in 2020 by sponsoring air tickets in advance. The air tickets will be used to promote traffic recovery when the pandemic subsides. Hong Kong has opened up and we are eager to welcome visitors from different parts of the world. Various new services and facilities are ready at HKIA and we are looking forward to providing passengers a brand new airport experience.”