For Emirati Women's Day, WOLF partners with Dubai's favourite florist, Bliss Flower Boutique, to bring personalised Charms to the metaverse

Online flower bouquet charms are available in the WOLF App, from August 24, with prices starting at $25 cents

Dubai, UAE: WOLF - The World's Online Festival - continues to take the metaverse by storm with the announcement of its latest collaboration with Dubai’s premier flower destination, Bliss Flower Boutique. Launched in celebration of Emirati Women's Day, WOLF will welcome Bliss to the metaverse by making two of Bliss' popular bouquets available as virtual "Charms" that users can buy or gift to other users. The game-changing collaboration is the first of its kind to be launched in the Arab world, as part of WOLF’s efforts to highlight the contributions made by Emirati women towards the nation's development.

Empowering women in the region as a platform for cultural self-expression is a significant focus for WOLF. The launch of this partnership solidifies the festival brand's values of discovering local performance talents such as singers, poets and comedians, and advocating for all women. This year marks the eighth year of Emirati Women's Day, which was founded in 2015 by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima, the nation's mother. From August 24, the Charms will be available on the platform with prices starting at $25 cents, allowing users to gift their favourite talents and celebrate the achievements of Emirati Women.

Gary Knight, CEO of WOLF, said “To celebrate Emirati Women’s Day and epitomizing this year’s sustainability theme, we are delighted to be able to introduce Bliss to the metaverse and offer our users a mesmerising flower bouquet Charm to share with their favourite females. The metaverse has seen a surge in the number of luxury brands entering the space, but we are the first florist collaboration in the region. What sets WOLF apart is our ability to connect our community so that users have direct access to the festival performers. Gifting each other Charms – especially beautifully designed ones from Bliss – is an interactive way to do this.”

The World’s Online Festival (or WOLF) is a MENA-focused online audio talent hub that brings entertainment to the metaverse. The platform is a user-created space and brings together producers, show hosts, presenters, singers, poets, comedians, musicians, DJs, and fans in a lively digital environment that includes group chat in virtual festival chill-out areas.

As a platform that is audio-led rather than visually-driven, WOLF is particularly female-friendly because it offers a safe space for women to express themselves without being concerned about unfair judgement because. WOLF gives its users the ability to create their own virtual worlds while communicating as their avatars.

Bliss has stepped into the metaverse headfirst, and its collaboration with WOLF will be the brand’s first venture into the three-dimensional, virtual realm. With both brands committed to continuously innovating and offering the best to their customers, the platform will introduce two bouquets as charms, Mixed Berry Smoothie and Red Apple Pomegranate. The Bliss Charms will represent sustainability in keeping with this year's Emirati Women's Day theme of "Inspiring Reality… Sustainable Future."

“We are seeing with fascination how the metaverse is changing the digital world, which is why we were so excited when WOLF approached us for this collaboration. This is an incredible opportunity for us to be part of the region’s ‘game changers’ in this space while also connecting with our customers on a whole different level”, said Abbey Dean Co-founder and Creative Director of Bliss Flower Boutique.

The World’s Online Festival (WOLF) is a user-created world filled with group chat, live audio shows, and entertainment. Built on a foundation of friendship, community, and supporting homegrown talent, the platform takes the magic of real-world festivals to the virtual Metaverse. The WOLF app has had more than 3 million unique users from the Arabic-speaking world in its two years since launch.

Bliss Flower Boutique is UAE's premier floral destination. From retail, to corporate, to weddings and event stylings, the boutique covers it all, while focusing on trendy premium products and building client relationships. Established in 2008, Bliss is well versed on the regions floral trends and needs. There are twelve retail outlets: eleven in the UAE and a brand new branch in KSA, with unparalleled online offerings and same-day delivery. The creative team conceptualizes hotel installations, wedding themes, private parties and intimate events. Skilled florists execute each project meticulously with florals that are sometimes unique only to Bliss. Drawing inspiration from current trends in design, as well as the lines, forms and natural rhythms of the blooms themselves, a Bliss floral installation is clean, fresh and balanced - adding just the right note of florals to any space.

