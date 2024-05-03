Dubai, UAE - MERED, an international real estate developer with headquarters in Dubai, has partnered with the world-renowned hospitality design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) for the development of the ICONIC Tower, a symbol of ultra-luxury living in the heart of the city. This partnership marks a milestone for the project in high-end residential design, promising to create an environment that's not only visually stunning but also deeply resonant with the needs of its residents.

The ICONIC Tower set to redefine luxury with its stunning design and exclusive amenities, will incorporate HBA's renowned expertise in creating luxurious, memorable spaces. The firm meticulously selects all materials to seamlessly bring the Italian design house Pininfarina's vision for the tower to life. The partnership is timely as the luxury home market is booming, with US$1.7 billion worth of luxury homes sold in Q1 2024 alone.

HBA, a pioneer in hospitality design since 1965, brings a wealth of experience garnered from over 58 years of shaping interiors for some of the world's most prestigious hotels and residential properties. With a team of 1,380 designers operating in 24 global offices, HBA's portfolio includes over 20,000 acclaimed projects across 80+ countries, such as Marsa Al Arab, Address Sky View, and St. Regis hotels in Dubai and Abu Dhabi; alongside international marvels like Fairmont Sirru Fen Fushi in the Maldives, One&Only Portonovi in Montenegro, the Ritz-Carlton Hotels in Indonesia, among several others.

Driven by a passion for storytelling through aesthetics, the HBA team creates bespoke interior design to bring value, depth, permanence, and beauty to the ICONIC Tower. Reaching a commanding height of 286.4 metres and offering 311 exclusive apartments, the tower is set to become the tallest structure in Dubai Internet City. Residents will enjoy world-class facilities such as a private lounge and dining room, an equipped gym, a private cinema, an infinity pool, an ice spa, and much more, ensuring a lifestyle wrapped in luxury and innovation.

Diana Nilipovscaia, CEO at MERED, said: "Partnering with HBA reflects our dedicated pursuit of quality for the ICONIC Tower. Their 58-year global expertise and unparalleled ability to blend narrative with design aligns with our vision for the tower as a residential space and landmark on the Dubai skyline, that embodies elegance, innovation, and technological integration. The sophistication of a five-star hotel will be infused into each residence within the tower. Together with our experience in shaping cities and enriching people’s lives, this partnership promises to bring high value to the project."

With a creative collective of designers, in-house specialists, and brand partners HBA offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to elevate and transform spaces across various sectors. Their services encompass interior design, lighting design, and artwork, ensuring cohesive and immersive environments. HBA also excels in master planning, architecture, and landscape architecture, creating harmonious and sustainable spaces. Their expertise extends to designing luxury hotels, resorts, and private residences, each reflecting unparalleled elegance and functionality.

Andrew Moore, President of the Middle East and KSA regions for HBA Dubai shared, "At HBA, our design philosophy marries beauty with functionality. By being committed to carefully selecting and crafting each interior design element in the most exquisite manner possible, our collaboration with MERED on the ICONIC Tower has enabled us to bring to life their vision of tailored, luxurious living spaces to the heart of Dubai "

The ICONIC Tower is set to contribute significantly to Dubai's reputation as a leader in the luxury real estate market.

For more detailed insights about the project, visit https://mered.ae/ and follow their updates on Instagram.

About MERED:

MERED is an international real estate developer that changes peoples’ lifestyles by redefining real estate. The brand fosters strong partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to their values. Its international team of visionary experts, driven by strategic cooperation, develops the real estate sector in promising locations. MERED’s projects transcend mere structures, becoming timeless masterpieces that shape cityscapes and enhance residents' lives with unparalleled quality and services.

About Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA)

Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) is a renowned award-winning global hospitality design firm. A leader in the industry since 1965. With 1,380 designers in 24 offices across major global cities, the firm creates a unique sense of place for today’s most anticipated hotels, luxury brands, and world-class residences. Driven by a passion for storytelling through design, the inspired HBA team creates holistic solutions tailored to client needs by a creative group of designers, in-house specialists, and brand partners, including studio hba, HBA Residential, HBA Architecture, Coopers Hill, HBA DNA, CANVAS Art Consultants, Light Directions, SOCIAL F+B, HBA Graphics, HBA Leisure, HBA Procurement and HBA Product. For more information, visit hba.com and follow HBA on LinkedIn and Instagram.