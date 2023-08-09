London, UK: Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline and the Middle East’s leading ultra-low-cost airline, is accelerating its growth in the Middle East with the addition of its latest route from London Luton Airport to Sphinx International Airport. The new milestone expands horizons and reaffirms the airline’s commitment to expanding ultra-low-cost travel and unlocking an eclectic mix of travel opportunities in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

The flights from Cairo and London will start from 30 October and operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, providing hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in both Egypt and the United Kingdom. Tickets are already on sale at wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app with ultra-low-fares starting as low as 59.99 EUR*.

Wizz Air recently announced exciting new routes from Rome, Milan and Budapest to Sphinx International Airport and from London and Milan to Hurghada, offering travel lovers from Egypt, Italy, United Kingdom and Hungary the opportunity to explore some of the most sought after destinations in the world.

Marion Geoffroy, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are delighted to be launching an exciting new route connecting the capital cities of the United Kingdom and Egypt, enabling ultra-low-cost travel between two must-see culturally rich destinations. This launch, only one month after the announcement of routes between Hungary, Italy and Egypt, reaffirms our ongoing commitment to supporting the aviation industry’s sustainable growth in both Europe and the Middle East with ultra-low-fares. We are proud to be supporting Egypt’s Vision 2030 and contributing to the nation’s long-term goals, as we continue driving economic growth in incredibly exciting destinations. We look forward to sharing our love of adventure and seeing you on board our aircraft over the summer period and beyond.”

History-laden London, the United Kingdom’s multicultural capital, is a global metropolis boasting instantly recognisable famous sights ready for exploration. One of the world's most visited and famous cities, London has something for everyone with history stretching back to the Roman times. A tireless innovator of art and culture, iconic London attractions include the London Eye, Big Ben, St. Paul's Cathedral, the Tower of London and Hyde Park.

Cairo is a historic centre for culture, art, music and cinema. It is the capital of Egypt, and the largest metropolitan area in Africa, the Middle East and the Arab world. The city became known as “the city of a thousand minarets” due to the numerous mosques, castles, and churches located within it. It is also home to the world’s second-oldest institution of higher learning Al-Azhar University. Travellers can visit the Egyptian Museum, which houses many artifacts and monuments dating back to the 26th dynasty. Cairo has a trove of antiquities including royal mummies and gilded King Tutankhamun artifacts. Nearby, Giza is the site of the iconic pyramids and Great Sphinx.

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

*One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

