Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, announces the addition of its ninth aircraft, marking a significant milestone in its growth. With this exciting expansion, the airline inaugurates its highly anticipated first flights from Abu Dhabi to the exciting new routes of Bishkek and Antalya. The new routes provides affordable, hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in the UAE, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app with fares starting as low as AED 219 *.

Bishkek, the financial centre of Kyrgyzstan, is a modern, cosmopolitan city with colourful bazaars. Located at the foothills of the Tien Shan mountain range, Bishkek is an eclectic mix of Kyrgyz culture and Soviet architecture with must-see attractions including the State Historical Museum and Ala-Too Square. Adventurous travellers can enjoy the beautiful sites in the nearby countryside with the unmissable mountains at Ala-Archa National Park and pristine valleys. The exciting new destination, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, provides easy access to stunning scenery, unspoilt mountainscapes and off-the-beaten-path experiences.

Antalya, the largest city on the beautiful Turkish Mediterranean coast, enjoys a fabulous mix of great beaches and traditional Turkish culture. Rich in history with a must-see Old City district and ancient Roman ruins, Antalya is the gateway to the Turkish Riviera with atmospheric accommodation offering excellent year-round opportunities to relax and explore.

The flights from Abu Dhabi to Bishkek and Antalya operates on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with the national airline flying to more than 39 destinations within a five-hour flight time radius of Abu Dhabi.

Johan Eidhagen, Officer and Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are delighted to start our flights to Antalya and Bishkek, two must-see destinations, as we reaffirm our commitment to growing our network. Wizz Air is committed to providing affordable options for all travelers defined by spectacular natural beauty. With the arrival of the ninth aircraft to our fleet, we are further bolstering our ambitious expansion plans to unlock exciting travel options that are more convenient for everyone. We look forward to sharing our love of travel and welcoming you on board our aircraft soon.”

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Medina (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Route Operating Days Fares from* Abu Dhabi – Bishkek Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday AED 219 Abu Dhabi – Antalya Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday AED 219

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 181 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 27.1 million passengers in the Financial Year F22 ending 31 March 2022. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world's top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World (ATW) in 2020 and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and in 2023, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognising individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. Wizz Air has also been recognised as the “Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline” within the World Finance Sustainability Awards 2022 and the “Global Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year” by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022.

