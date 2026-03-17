Dubai, UAE – Yango Ride, part of the international tech company Yango Group, has introduced a series of Ramadan-focused initiatives across the UAE and Oman, designed to support partner drivers during the Holy Month. As mobility patterns shift to later evenings and adjusted schedules, the company is reinforcing its community-led approach through targeted wellbeing programmes, in-app features tailored to religious practices, and ongoing partnerships that extend beyond Ramadan.

Yango Ride will match passenger tips for partner drivers for one week, doubling the tips they receive through the app as a gesture of appreciation for its drivers during the Holy Month. Throughout the month, the company is distributing Iftar boxes to partner drivers across key cities in the UAE, ensuring those on the road can break their fast comfortably. Dedicated distribution zones have been set up to make collection convenient for drivers working during peak evening hours. These initiatives reflect the platform’s continued focus on supporting drivers during periods of high demand.

In parallel, Yango Ride’s in-app Muslim Mode remains available to partner drivers, offering a set of features that align work schedules with prayer times. Once activated, the feature provides a 15-minute reminder before each prayer and automatically mutes notifications at the start of prayer time, reassigning rides to other nearby drivers. The app also displays the Qibla direction, a two-day prayer schedule, and allows drivers to select their preferred Islamic prayer time calculation method. Integrated mapping and smart routing technologies enable drivers to locate and navigate to the nearest mosque directly within the app.

In the UAE, Yango Ride is also offering a dedicated Ramadan benefit for Fazza cardholders, providing discounts on rides to mosques throughout the Holy Month. In Oman, the company continues its Drivers’ Dream Fulfillment program to recognize and reward dedicated partner drivers. The“My Dreams” in-app feature, highlights partner drivers’ personal aspirations buying a home or covering medical expenses, and allows passengers to contribute directly through tips. Football tournaments are also organised to bring drivers together for friendly competition and community engagement.

Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head of Yango Group Middle East, said: “Ramadan is a time that calls for responsibility and sensitivity, especially for a company operating in essential daily mobility. As a growing technology business in the region, we approach every initiative with care, ensuring that our support for drivers and passengers is meaningful and sustainable. From practical tools like Muslim Mode to direct wellbeing efforts such as Iftar distribution, our focus remains on serving the community with respect and consistency.”

Through these initiatives, Yango Ride continues to align technology with local values, ensuring that innovation remains inclusive and community-oriented during Ramadan and throughout the year.

For more information about Yango Ride’s services and community initiatives, please visit: https://yango.com/en_ae/ride/.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, the company reshapes and enhances leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. The mission is to bridge the gap between world-leading innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.