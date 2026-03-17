Development valued at AED 500 million.

Project responds to rising demand for premium office space in Dubai.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: National Properties, the real estate subsidiary of the Shari’a-compliant savings and investment company National Bonds, has announced the launch of a new 26-storey Grade A commercial tower in Barsha Heights, with a development value of AED 500 million, further expanding Dubai’s premium office offering with an additional 225,000 square feet of net leasable area as demand for high-quality workspace continues to rise across the emirate.

The new development comes at a time when Dubai’s office market is witnessing sustained demand for modern, high-specification workspaces, driven by strong economic growth, increasing international company relocations, and the continued expansion of sectors such as technology, media, and professional services.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of global businesses, the 22 office floors tower, designed by the globally recognized practice NORR Architects & Engineers, will offer contemporary office environments featuring efficient floorplates, advanced building systems, and a range of amenities that support flexible and collaborative working.

Podium-level indoor retail and café outlets with outdoor seating will activate the street-level environment, while wellness facilities including a fully equipped gym will enhance the overall workplace experience for professionals working within the building.

Strategically located in Barsha Heights, the tower benefits from immediate connectivity to Sheikh Zayed Road and proximity to major commercial hubs including Dubai Internet City and Dubai Media City, providing convenient access across Dubai’s business ecosystem.

The building will also incorporate modern building technologies and energy-efficient systems designed to enhance operational performance and support sustainable workplace environments.

Construction is expected to commence in early second quarter of 2026, with completion anticipated in Q4 2028.

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of National Bonds, said: “Dubai continues to attract international businesses and entrepreneurs seeking a dynamic base for regional operations. With demand for high-quality office environments growing across key business districts, this project reflects our commitment to delivering premium commercial assets that support productivity, collaboration, and long-term value creation for businesses and investors alike.

Barsha Heights has evolved into a vibrant commercial hub, and this development will further strengthen the district’s offering by introducing a modern workspace environment designed to meet the expectations of today’s companies.”

National Properties continues to expand its portfolio of residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments across Dubai, focusing on delivering high-quality assets that create long-term value while contributing to the emirate’s evolving urban landscape.

About National Properties:

National Properties Corporation, is a subsidiary of National Bonds Corporation, the leading Sharia-compliant savings, and Investment Company. National Properties engages principally in the development of Residential real estate projects across the city of Dubai. The company is well known for its unique high-end living upscale projects. It owns some of the most prominent real estate developments in Dubai such as Casa Familia, Casa Flores & Eden Apartments in Motor City, Skycourts Towers, Andalusia villas, and many other income-generating assets. The company’s long-term objective is to create innovative real estate developments that provide the highest standard of living with well-located properties.