DUBAI, UAE- Object 1 has officially announced the 100% completion of RA1N Residence, the developer’s residential project in Dubai. The delivery signifies the company’s evolution from project launches to the successful handover of homes, solidifying its reputation as a reliable player in the city’s fast-moving real estate sector.

Located in District 12 of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), the 25-storey tower features 144 units, ranging from one- and two-bedroom apartments to exclusive top-floor apartments with jacuzzi for extra comfort. The project meets a surging market demand for ready-to-move properties. JVC remains a top-tier choice for residents and investors alike, currently capturing 61% of sales searches and 80% of rental searches for apartments in the mid-market segment.

RA1N Residence provides a comprehensive suite of amenities designed for modern urban life:

A spacious lobby with lounge area and co-working spaces, a dedicated clubhouse, indoor and outdoor fitness areas, 2 swimming pools - for kids and adults-only, on-site retail outlets, children’s play zones - both indoors and outdoors.

Designed for immediate comfort and functionality, the apartments feature bright, ergonomic layouts and high-quality materials with contemporary finishes sourced directly from European factories, complemented by built-in appliances and premium plumbing fixtures from leading manufacturers.

There is direct access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, linking the community to Dubai Marina, JLT, and Dubai Internet City. The Roads and Transport Authority’s Hessa Street Phase II project, will double road capacity and reduce travel times while serving nearly 650,000 residents across surrounding communities, further strengthening accessibility for the district.

The announcement comes as Dubai’s property market demonstrates unprecedented momentum. In January 2026 alone, total transactions reached circa Dh108.0 billion - nearly doubling the figures from the previous year.

Tatiana Tonu, CEO of Object 1, commented: "Delivering RA1N Residence is a defining moment for Object 1, as we move from vision to tangible reality. While the world watches regional shifts with caution, our faith in Dubai’s investment climate remains absolute. This city is more than just a market; it is a global safe haven that consistently turns challenges into growth opportunities. By completing our project, we are sending a clear message to our investors: we are here for the long term, contributing to the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and building high-quality communities that thrive regardless of external pressures."