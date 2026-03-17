AVEVA to maximise GPU efficiency and accelerate deployment of AI Factories at speed and scale in collaboration with NVIDIA

AVEVA’s engineering and operations software is integrated into the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint, adding AVEVA’s capabilities into the AI Factory digital twin.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, today announced a new collaboration with NVIDIA, where they’re integrating their engineering and operations software into the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint. Together, the two companies are creating physical and digital modules that can be deployed in large-scale data centres, known as AI Factories. The approach replicates the methods used in engineering, procurement and construction projects. The collaboration draws on AVEVA’s comprehensive portfolio, including the CONNECT industrial intelligence platform and industrial digital twin capabilities. It is projected to accelerate time-to-token for AI Factories, using domain-specific simulations, digital visualisation and collaborative design tools to maximise GPU efficiency and accelerate deployment of AI Factories at speed and scale.

AVEVA’s collaboration sits alongside its strategic partners Schneider Electric and ETAP. Together, they are jointly advancing the design, simulation, build, operation, and optimisation of the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint for AI Factories. The collaboration extends the methodology and expertise that AVEVA is known for across many industrial sectors.

AVEVA is incorporating its solutions into the Omniverse DSX Blueprint, bringing benefits of digital twins to customers at every stage of the AI factory lifecycle:

Customers may bring OpenUSD SimReady assets into AVEVA Unified Engineering through a new converter, enabling them to reuse existing assets, design new ones, and leverage high-fidelity SimReady data and environments built on NVIDIA Omniverse libraries.

With a single source of truth from AVEVA Asset Information Management, customers can manage equipment, systems and make changes seamlessly, ensuring alignment from design throughout operations.

With AVEVA Process Simulation, customers can model and run simulations of advanced liquid-cooling networks for AI Factories to refine designs and maximise cooling efficiency.

AVEVA’s PI System enables customers to aggregate IT and OT data across NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Exchange. In time this will be extended to include the NVIDIA NV-Tesseract model for anomaly detection and forecasting, enabling customers to interpret telemetry in real time from BMS, EPMS, cooling systems, server racks and workloads, all at giga-scale. This will transform efficiency throughout the lifecycle.

Last, customers can use AVEVA Operations Control and Unified Operations Center to manage data centre infrastructure which comprises of electrical (UPS, switchgear, PDU, generator etc.), mechanical (chiller, CDU etc.) and safety systems into one scalable unified platform using a templatised situational awareness approach. This will enable operators to accelerate root cause analysis, recommend actions, monitor alerts and identify degradation trends as they push densities higher. This will enable customers to leverage AVEVA’s trusted expertise when delivering new high density AI Factories.

Rob McGreevy, Chief Product Officer, AVEVA said: “AI Factories are fast becoming the industrial-scale engines of the global digital economy. To drive this transformation, AVEVA and NVIDIA are creating a new approach to digital twin deployments, founded on domain-specific expertise, pioneering software and operational excellence. Together, our companies are creating this new digital twin at scale, combining SimReady assets, NVIDIA hardware, and IT and OT data-driven insights to design, build and AI-optimise the intelligent industries of the future.”

“The rapid rise of gigawatt-scale AI Factories requires a new class of industrial intelligence to optimize the entire lifecycle of these massive data centers, from initial design to real-time operations,” said Vladimir Troy, vice president, AI Infrastructure, at NVIDIA. “By integrating AVEVA’s engineering and simulation software into the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX blueprint, we are providing developers with a unified digital twin architecture to accelerate the deployment and efficiency of the world’s most advanced AI infrastructure.”

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world’s resources. Over 90% of leading industrial enterprises rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life’s essentials: safe, reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA helps them engineer capital projects more efficiently, operate better and create sustainable value, from the plant to the cloud and beyond. Through our industrial intelligence platform, CONNECT, and our trusted and secure information management applications enriched with industrial AI, AVEVA empowers businesses to drive deeper collaboration between teams and to accelerate insight across their ecosystem of suppliers, partners and customers.

Named as one of the world’s most innovative companies, AVEVA's open solutions draw on the expertise of more than 6,500 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is headquartered in Cambridge, UK. Learn more at www.aveva.com.



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