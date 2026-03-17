Sharjah: The “Fawalat Al Eid” event kicks off today at Souq Al Jubail in the cities of Sharjah, Al Dhaid and Kalba, in preparation for the upcoming Eid Al-Fitr, and will run until 19 March. The event aims to enhance the festive atmosphere through a community initiative inspired by authentic Emirati traditions associated with hospitality and generosity.

Through organising this event, Souq Al Jubail seeks to revive the concept of “Fawalat”, one of the most prominent social traditions in Emirati society. Dedicated spaces have been arranged within the markets to display Eid baskets and boxes in an elegant and organised manner, making them ready for purchase either as Eid hospitality offerings or as gifts for family and friends, creating a shopping experience that blends traditional heritage with a modern touch.

Sultan Al Ketbi, CEO Markets Management in Sharjah, said: “At Souq Al Jubail, we are keen to launch distinctive initiatives that strengthen the presence of authentic Emirati customs and traditions, while offering visitors a unique shopping experience connected to social and religious occasions. The ‘Fawalat Al Eid’ event embodies one of the most prominent expressions of hospitality associated with Eid, presented in an organised and attractive manner that meets visitors’ expectations. At the same time, it supports local shops and businesses and enhances commercial activity within the markets.”

Al Ketbi, added that the initiative contributes to reinforcing Souq Al Jubail’s position as a community and cultural destination alongside its commercial role, through organising seasonal events that reflect the identity of society and enrich the visitor experience.

The initiative also aims to offer visitors a distinctive experience during the days leading up to Eid by presenting displays inspired by Emirati heritage, while engaging shop owners and local businesses within the market. This helps boost commercial activity, support entrepreneurs and create a festive atmosphere that encourages visitors to shop and celebrate.

The event is held daily from after Maghrib prayer until midnight in the main hall of the markets across the Sharjah, Kalba and Al Dhaid locations, welcoming visitors and families seeking a unique shopping experience and comprehensive preparations for Eid in an atmosphere that combines heritage and celebration.

It is worth noting that Souq Al Jubail operates under the Markets Management Sector of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.