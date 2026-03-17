Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: NIO Inc. announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted profit from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB1,251.3 million (US$178.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment and long-term time deposits were RMB45.9 billion (US$6.6 billion) as of December 31, 2025.

For the first quarter of 2026, NIO expects:

Deliveries of vehicles to be between 80,000 and 83,000 vehicles, representing an increase of approximately 90.1% to 97.2% from the same quarter of 2025.

Total revenues to be between RMB24,482 million (US$3,501 million) and RMB25,176 million (US$3,600 million), representing an increase of approximately 103.4% to 109.2% from the same quarter of 2025.

William Li, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of NIO, stated that quarterly profitability fully validates the core competitiveness of NIO's technology roadmap, products, and business model, and also reflects the continuous improvement of NIO's systematic capabilities and operational efficiency, laying a solid foundation for the Company's long-term development. The Company has officially entered the third stage of development, kicking off a new cycle of high-speed growth.

About NIO MENA

NIO MENA is the Middle East and North Africa subsidiary of NIO, a pioneer and global leader in premium smart electric vehicles. NIO MENA was established in partnership with CYVN Holdings, a specialist investment vehicle based in Abu Dhabi, focused on smart and advanced mobility solutions. Together, NIO and CYVN are driving technological innovation, expanding NIO’s market presence, and advancing the global transition toward sustainable mobility.

NIO MENA has been established in the UAE since October 2024, with its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The company plans to expand its footprint across the region, bringing cutting-edge electric vehicle technology and premium services to MENA in the coming years.

Founded in November 2014, NIO is listed on stock exchanges in the United States, Hong Kong, and Singapore. NIO provides premium smart electric vehicles under the NIO brand, family-oriented smart electric vehicles through the ONVO brand, and small smart high-end electric cars with the firefly brand. With a focus on developing core technologies, the brand has amassed over 9,900+ patents by December 2025 and created the NIO Full Stack, encompassing 12 technology domains.

NIO has R&D and manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, Hefei, Beijing, Nanjing, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Wuhan, San Jose, Munich, Oxford, Berlin, Budapest, and Singapore. The company has also established sales and service networks in China, Europe, Greater Caucasus and the Middle East.

Media Contact:

Mark Shahroozi

mena.press@niomena.com