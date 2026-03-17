HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 becomes first NVIDIA-Certified Storage object-based platform, validating it delivers the performance, security and scale required by AI

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – NVIDIA GTC 2026 – HPE (NYSE: HPE) today announced a significant expansion of the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio, redefining how enterprises deploy, operationalize, and scale AI. Through its deep partnership and co-engineering with NVIDIA, HPE delivers an advanced portfolio of integrated and validated systems that speed time to value for AI while addressing scale, security, and governance requirements.

“The AI race is fundamentally about speed, scale, and trust,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO, HPE. “Our industry leadership across cloud, networking, and AI enables organizations to operationalize AI securely, efficiently, and at an unprecedented scale. Together with NVIDIA, HPE delivers turnkey AI factories and networks that transform AI ambitions into real enterprise value.”

“NVIDIA and HPE are setting a new standard for enterprise AI infrastructure,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA. “HPE’s leadership across private cloud, networking, and secure on-prem systems uniquely positions them to make AI a core enterprise capability. Together, we are building AI factories and AI grids — foundational infrastructure to embed intelligence into every workflow.”

HPE expands secure, repeatable, and efficient AI architectures to simplify enterprise adoption

While foundation models are driving massive scale with datacenters, enterprises face the challenge of securely operationalizing AI across the organization. HPE is addressing this challenge with a comprehensive refresh of security-focused AI solutions with NVIDIA for predictable, repeatable AI success for enterprises. HPE is expanding HPE Private Cloud AI, its turnkey enterprise AI factory co-engineered with NVIDIA, to deliver greater performance, scalability, and flexibility for enterprise inferencing. Industry leaders such as the Ryder Cup, Danfoss, and the Dallas Cowboys are leveraging HPE Private Cloud AI to accelerate transformative AI initiatives across their organizations.

New network expansion racks enable HPE Private Cloud AI deployments to scale up to 128 GPUs for customers to run larger, more demanding AI workloads with the same consistent operational experience.

To meet increasing demand for secure, fully isolated or sovereign deployments, the large HPE Private Cloud AI system is now available in an air-gapped configuration, ensuring sensitive data is not exposed to external networks.

HPE ProLiant Compute DL380a Gen12 servers and HPE Private Cloud AI systems based on the DL380a are being certified for Fortanix Confidential AI, a joint solution leveraging NVIDIA Confidential Computing, that enable secure on-premises deployments for AI models and processing of sensitive data without exposure.

CrowdStrike delivers agentic security for HPE Private Cloud AI, providing AI-powered threat detection and response to protect AI infrastructure, models and the AI agents operating across enterprise environments, enabling organizations to operationalize agentic AI securely and at scale.

HPE Private Cloud AI delivers a pre-configured hardware and software stack featuring the latest NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and blueprints, including the updated NVIDIA AI‑Q blueprint for AI agents and new NVIDIA Omniverse blueprint for digital twins. The latest NVIDIA AI-Q blueprint enables developers to build fully customizable AI agents that they own, inspect and control.

HPE is updating HPE Private Cloud AI, the latest HPE ProLiant servers and HPE AI factories to support the latest NVIDIA Nemotron open models — part of the NVIDIA Agent Toolkit — to simplify deployment of secure, on‑prem and sovereign infrastructure and quickly deliver scalable, production‑ready outcomes.

NVIDIA RTX™ PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs are available across all configurations of HPE Private Cloud AI and HPE’s AI factory solutions.

HPE adds new AI solutions for retail, medical research, and manufacturing

New NVIDIA co-designed multi-workload solutions simplify deployment of AI use cases for autonomous edge intelligence, retail shopping assistance, video search and summarization, biomedical research.

Each of these solutions combine HPE ProLiant Compute servers with NVIDIA accelerated computing, NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking, BlueField DPUs, and Connect-X NICs – based on NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architectures. The solutions also incorporate NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, NVIDIA CUDA-X libraries, blueprints, confidential computing, Multi‑Instance GPU (MIG), and virtual GPU (vGPU) technologies with HPE chip‑to‑cloud security and AI‑driven automation through HPE Compute Ops Management.

To complement these multi-workload solutions, HPE is adding the new NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPU to HPE ProLiant servers for edge deployments, small-language models, vector databases, and data analytics workloads. HPE is developing new solutions built on NVIDIA RTX 4500 Blackwell GPUs, including integrating the NVIDIA Retail Shopping Assistant Blueprint to streamline deployment across the retail sector. HPE is also expanding the portfolio of HPE ProLiant Compute servers that feature the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPU.

HPE advances AI networking and AI at scale with innovations at NVIDIA GTC 2026

In separate announcements at NVIDIA GTC, HPE is also introducing networking solutions focused on enabling service providers, sovereigns, and large enterprises to connect distributed AI deployments using HPE Juniper Networking routers along with coherent optics. HPE also expanded its at-scale and sovereign AI factories for service providers, sovereigns, and large enterprises, along with a new generation of systems built on the NVIDIA Vera Rubin architecture and designed to run the most demanding AI workloads.

HPE enhances AI data pipelines with expanded NVIDIA integration

As AI infrastructure moves into production, data pipelines and specifically inference context have emerged as a critical performance bottleneck. HPE is working closely with NVIDIA to accelerate every stage of the AI data lifecycle, from ingest and vectorization to inference and recovery. HPE continues to evolve the HPE Alletra MP X10000 with the goal to centralize intelligent data handling and optimize how AI workloads ingest, process, and deliver data.

HPE is the first vendor to achieve NVIDIA-Certified Storage validation for object-based systems at the Foundation level with the X10000. This certification signifies that NVIDIA has validated and benchmarked the performance for loads of up to 128 GPUs, conducted functional tests for enterprise grade availability and reliability, and that the storage layer efficiently feeds data to accelerated computing resources to deliver faster model training, lower latency inference, and better overall utilization.

To further expand the collaboration with NVIDIA, HPE will be supporting the new NVIDIA STX rack-scale reference architecture to develop new AI storage solutions powered by NVIDIA Vera Rubin, BlueField-4, Spectrum-X networking, Connect-X NICs, and NVIDIA AI software.

New HPE services, financing, and Unleash AI ecosystem solutions simplify AI adoption

HPE Services is offering a new agents hub to ensure structured and scalable enterprise adoption of agentic AI. Within the hub, HPE is developing and validating agents powered by NVIDIA Nemotron™ models to establish reusable patterns to helps organizations adopt and operationalize intelligent agents.

to ensure structured and scalable enterprise adoption of agentic AI. Within the hub, HPE is developing and validating agents powered by NVIDIA Nemotron™ models to establish reusable patterns to helps organizations adopt and operationalize intelligent agents. To optimize utilization and ROI across shared HPE AI factories, HPE Services and Protopia AI are creating a blueprint for trustworthy, multi-tenant AI factories that enables full use of sensitive data in regulated and sovereign environments without exposure.

that enables full use of sensitive data in regulated and sovereign environments without exposure. HPE Financial Services is making it easier to advance AI and modernization projects with a new 90/9 Advantage financing program, requiring no payments for the first 90 days, followed by monthly lease payments of 1 percent for the next 9 months. The offer is available across the networking, hybrid cloud, and compute server portfolios.

Availability

HPE support for NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs across the HPE ProLiant Compute server portfolio will roll out in Q1 and Q2 2026.

HPE Private Cloud AI with air-gapped deployment, support for NVIDIA RTX PRO 600 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs across each configuration, and NVIDIA AI-Q and Omniverse blueprints is available now. The new network expansion racks for HPE Private Cloud AI for scaling up to 128 GPUs will be available in July.

The HPE and Protopia secure blueprint for trustworthy AI factories is planned for Q2 2026.

Fortanix support with HPE ProLiant DL380a Gen12 systems is planned for Q3 2026.

Related Resources

Blog: 50 Years After the Cray-1, HPE & NVIDIA Bring ARM CPUs to HPE Cray Supercomputing

Blog: The AI Data Pipeline is the Platform

Blog: Indexing Terabyte-Scale Vector Data in Under an Hour with HPE X10000 and GPU accelerated vector indexing with NVIDIA cuVS ​

Blog: Redefining Storage for the new era of AI workloads ​

About HPE

HPE (NYSE: HPE) is a leader in essential enterprise technology, bringing together the power of AI, cloud, and networking to help organizations achieve more. As pioneers of possibility, our innovation and expertise advance the way people live and work. We empower our customers across industries to optimize operational performance, transform data into foresight, and maximize their impact. Unlock your boldest ambitions with HPE. Discover more at www.hpe.com.

Media Contact:

Victor O’Brien

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