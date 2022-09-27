As a rising star in the global high-end automobile market, EXEED has won the attention and praise of global users by virtue of its new and bold design, luxurious and high-quality interior trim and cutting-edge intelligent technology for human-vehicle interaction. After successfully launching in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other Middle East countries, EXEED will soon enter UAE to further boost its "Greater Middle East" strategy.

With an international team in charge of R&D, design and marketing, EXEED is a luxury brand for the global high-end market based on first-class design and leading technology. Committed to the ultimate pursuit of high quality, EXEED has established a European R&D center in Munich, Germany, and attracted hundreds of designers and engineers from BMW and Jaguar Land Rover boasting first-class European qualifications and rich experience. In the meantime, EXEED also reached cooperation with American Quantum LLC and top suppliers in Europe and America, so as to reinforce rich capabilities in technical platform development and expansion. By learning from the century-long experience of the European automotive industry, EXEED is constantly exploring the boundaries of automotive design and manufacturing based on the concept of "Born For More".

EXEED VX

Currently, EXEED has developed three product series, VX, TXL and LX. Among them, with " More Space + More Power + More Premium" as the keynote, the VX series boasts a length of nearly 5 meters and a wheelbase of nearly 3 meters to provide a luxurious seven-seat driving space, intelligent 4WD system of BorgWarner, three rows of yacht-class panoramic windows, head-up display and 22 ADAS systems, with intelligent driver assistance functions highlighting the luxurious flagship design; the TXL series emphasizes on "More Beautiful + More Safety", which interprets the concepts of a full-scene Super 5-star SUV with super 5-star safety, super 5-star intelligence, super 5-star space, super 5-star appearance and Super 5-star quality; while the LX series adopts the concept of "More Fashion + More Intelligent”, providing a new experience of fashion and intelligence, in which the powerful engine can achieve the fastest acceleration in its class for 0-100km acceleration in only 8.8s, as well as boast the lowest fuel consumption of 6.9L in its class.

EXEED TXL

Thanks to its excellent performance and quality, EXEED has quickly gained the recognition of customers in Middle East after launching in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other Middle East countries, and achieved increasing sales in the market. With its good reputation and excellent performance, EXEED can compete with BMW, Toyota Land Cruiser and other luxury products head-on.

The Middle East, by force of its unique economic and cultural advantages, has always been a hub for luxury car brands. By entering UAE, EXEED will further gain in-depth insight into the Middle East market and provide more Middle East customers with new choices of luxury cars. In this regard, EXEED has also actively conducted a lot of localized adaptation tests and development for the Middle East market, so as to fully meet the demands of Middle East customers. For example, because of the year-round high temperature in the Middle East, with extreme high temperatures of 70℃, EXEED has added additional rear air vents and an electrodeless fan to dissipate heat for the engine; Meanwhile, for the purpose of conforming to the local oil characteristics, EXEED has adjusted the engine ECU parameters to ensure power supply; and regarding the dressing habits of local users, EXEED has developed a robe anti-pinch function so as to give real-time alerts to the doors in case of accidents.

EXEED LX

Along with the entry into the UAE market, EXEED's "Greater Middle East" strategy has been established as scheduled, and EXEED will achieve much more development in the Middle East through its "regional cooperation". Looking forward, EXEED will make its debuts in many other cities in the Middle East and create a matrix luxury brand effect, so as to provide ultimate product experience and high-end service for users wherever they are in the Middle East.

