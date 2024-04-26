Dubai: The PRCA MENA Awards 2024 ceremony took place last night at Taj Hotel at business bay in Dubai, celebrating winners across 34 categories.

Instinctif Partners MENA was honored with the prestigious title of Large Consultancy of the Year, underscoring their sustained impact and commitment to excellence. Current Global was crowned Small Consultancy of the Year, while Gambit Communications clinched the Medium Consultancy award, adding to the diversity and excellence within the regional PR landscape.

Additionally, Atteline's Sophie Simpson was recognized as the PR Leader of the Year, acknowledging her exceptional leadership and contributions to the industry.

Monika Fourneaux MPRCA, Head of EMEA at PRCA, hailed the evening as a testament to the region's outstanding communications talent. "The PRCA MENA Awards 2024 ceremony showcased the very best in regional communications," she remarked. "With a record-breaking number of entries, the competition was fierce, highlighting the PRCA MENA Awards as the gold standard in our industry. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists!"

Reflecting on the event, James Hewes, attending his first PRCA MENA Awards, expressed his admiration for the talent on display. "It's inspiring to witness the calibre of talent and innovation showcased at the PRCA MENA Awards," he remarked. "As we continue to navigate a rapidly evolving communications landscape, these awards serve as a testament to the creativity and dedication driving our industry forward."

For a comprehensive list of winners, please visit: https://prca.mena.global/2022-conference-and-awards/prca-mena-regional-awards-2024-winners/

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. We are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with professionals around the world to co-ordinate our operations across six continents.

