Dubai, UAE: The Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS), which is being held under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), is an annual opportunity to highlight the levels of maturity achieved by the UAE in the sustainability of the energy, water and environment sectors, and to assess the progress made in building a more sustainable and flexible world. The exhibition is also a momentous occasion to highlight the essential role of the UAE in bringing about positive change in vital areas, as well as supporting comprehensive global development. This is by outlining ambitious plans and strategies, and adopting and developing innovative solutions and technologies for the emerging climate change challenges.

As the largest exhibition in the region in the energy, water, green development, sustainability and related sectors and one of the largest specialised exhibitions worldwide, WETEX and DSS is an ideal opportunity to learn about future technologies that accelerate climate action and strengthen the UAE leadership in forecasting and shaping a sustainable future. It adds value to the sustainability sector in the UAE, and has become a significant event in the global sustainability calendar. It is a platform to learn about market needs, future projects, and opportunities to join renewable or clean energy projects in the UAE and the region, explore investment horizons, build partnerships, sign deals, and meet companies, decision-makers and investors from around the world.

Over its previous 24 versions, the exhibition has witnessed a remarkable development in terms of the number of participating entities and countries and areas covered. The exhibition recorded a growing number of companies from 4 in 1999 to 1,750 in 2022. The number of participating countries has increased from 2 to 55 countries, while the number of sponsors has increased from 3 to more than 64 local and international sponsors. Last year, the exhibition spread over 62,513 square metres and hosted 20 international pavilions. The 24th WETEX and DSS enabled the exchange of expertise, knowledge and experiences in the areas of sustainability, renewable and clean energy; green hydrogen; desalination using clean energy; decarbonisation; the circular economy; renewable energy production and storage; waste-to-energy technologies; Artificial Intelligence (AI); emerging technologies in utilities; smart meters and grids, green mobility, green buildings, smart cities and other vital topics. DEWA organised 110 seminars and panel discussions, with the participation of several international experts and specialists who discussed the latest developments in these sectors.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS, noted that the 25th WETEX and DSS 2023, which will be held from November 15 to 17, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, supports the pioneering efforts of the UAE and the Dubai in the field of climate action, and the UAE’s leadership of the region’s efforts to reach net-zero. The exhibition provides a significant opportunity for companies and government and private organisations to reach thousands of exhibitors, participants, officials and decision-makers in different vital sectors.

“WETEX and DSS highlights the sustainable of in the UAE and supports the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision to enhance the position of the UAE as a global partner and an attractive and influential economic hub, as well as highlight the successful economic model of the UAE. The success that the exhibition achieves every year highlights its importance in consolidating Dubai’s position as a global business hub, and one of the safest and most stable investment destinations in the world. It showcases the UAE and Dubai’s efforts in renewable and clean energy, especially since the UAE was the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to launch a strategic initiative to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. For many years now, Dubai has not launched any new projects to produce energy using fossil fuels, and limits new water desalination projects to reverse osmosis technology using clean energy, in addition to raising fuel efficiency in the main production units to about 90%, competing with the highest international benchmarks. As the exclusive provider of electricity and potable water in Dubai, DEWA supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. DEWA implements several leading projects and initiatives, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world. We recognise that innovation, digital transformation and disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution are other key enablers in our sustainability journey. Digitalisation is essential for integrating into the energy system the large number of variables involved with renewables,” added Al Tayer.

HE Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), stated that the WETEX and Dubai Solar Show is a major international platform for sustainability in its comprehensive concept and different pillars. The exhibition provides a significant window through which the world can witness the latest developments in energy, clean energy management in water desalination, solutions to the climate change crisis, and prospects for Artificial Intelligence. These areas are among the concerns of the UAE leadership and the world in the pursuit of building a future for new generations, and preserving their right to resources and wealth. Furthermore, the exhibition strengthens the UAE’s position as one of the most important countries in formulating the future of sustainability and the green economy worldwide.

HE Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali emphasised that EtihadWE is keen on participating in the WETEX and Dubai Solar Show to gain a deeper understanding of the latest technologies related to its services, strengthen cooperation, exchange experiences with relevant sectors, identify market needs, and explore investment opportunities. He expressed gratitude to the wise directives of the leadership, for being instrumental in creating the exhibition as an important international event that attracts worldwide attention every year. He also extended his appreciation to HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS, for his unceasing efforts to make the exhibition a success annually.

“As a leading global clean energy powerhouse, Masdar is proud to share a longstanding strategic partnership with DEWA that supports the UAE’s vision for a sustainable future. Like Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), a global initiative championed by Masdar to accelerate sustainable development, WETEX and DSS are key platforms that showcase the UAE’s commitment to environmental sustainability. I look forward to all of these platforms driving an especially important dialogue as the UAE prepares to host COP28 later this year,” said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar.

