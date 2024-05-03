The sole expedition travel company in the Middle East has guided 400 explorers to date

Dubai - EDUOUTINGS, the pioneering Dubai-based expedition travel company, marks its very first participation at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024 with an exciting announcement - the addition of the South Pole Expedition to their portfolio of remote destinations.

This exhilarating 8-day South Pole Expedition offers travelers the rare chance to explore Antarctica by land, including visits to Emperor Penguin colonies, and engaging in thrilling activities such as ice climbing, glacier exploration, skiing, along with a visit to the South Pole itself. Travelers can also customize their experiences based on preferences and skill levels, ensuring a truly unforgettable adventure.

Safety and sustainability are paramount to EDUOUTINGS. During expeditions to extreme destinations like the South Pole, the dedicated crew responsible for this ensures travelers are transported via specially built ski-equipped aircraft flown by highly experienced pilots, ensuring safe and efficient travel across the continent. The base camps are designed for minimal environmental impact and managed by skilled staff from around the world. Since 2007, all operations have been carbon-neutral, reflecting the company's continued commitment to offering expeditions that are sustainable.

Building upon the success of last year's introduction of North Pole Expeditions, EDUOUTINGS proudly announces its milestone achievement of offering End-to-End expeditions to the Middle East region, spanning from the top to the bottom of the planet. The company’s exclusive focus on expedition-style travel is what sets it apart in the market. With a focus on offering personalized one-on-one sessions with expedition consultants EDUOUTINGS ensure travelers are fully prepared for their journey, emphasizing safety and matching the right expedition to the right explorer.

The EDUOUTINGS booth at ATM 2024 will offer exclusive deals on select summer and winter expeditions. Partnerships with leading expedition operators such as Hurtigruten Group, Silversea Expeditions, Poseidon Expeditions, Ponant, and Chimu Adventures enhance the company's expedition offerings. Visitors can expect to learn more about the company's exclusive expeditions, including captivating experiences in Antarctica and the mesmerizing Northern Lights of Norway. Moreover, the team will emphasize the educational aspect of expedition travel, highlighting its relevance to individuals of all ages and interests.

Commenting on this momentous occasion, Payal Khubani, Co-founder and Managing Partner of EDUOUTINGS, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to make our debut at the Arabian Travel Market and unveil our latest addition - the South Pole Expedition. As the region's first and only company to offer such extraordinary journeys, we are committed to providing unparalleled adventures that leave a lasting impact on our explorers."

This debut appearance at ATM underscores the importance of the Middle East region to EDUOUTINGS' business, as noted by Mohamed Sufyan, Co-founder and Managing Partner: "As a small company based in Dubai, UAE, we recognize the significance of ATM as the premier travel trade show in the region. It provides us with a platform to showcase our unique offerings to our target audience from the UAE and other GCC countries."

Looking ahead, EDUOUTINGS anticipates continued growth and success in the expedition travel industry, driven by the increasing demand for immersive and sustainable travel experiences. With a track record of sending 400 travelers from 40 nationalities on unique expeditions since their inception in 2015, the company is poised for further expansion and innovation in the years to come.

Visit EDUOUTINGS at booth ME0682 in the Middle East Section, Sheikh Saeed Arena, during the Arabian Travel Market 2024 to explore their extraordinary expeditions and embark on a journey of a lifetime.

About EDUOUTINGS:

EDUOUTINGS, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Dubai, is the Middle East's only expedition travel company. With a focus on polar destinations, remote locations, and unique natural phenomena, EDUOUTINGS curates exclusive travel experiences, creating a community of explorers who seek meaningful and unforgettable adventures.

