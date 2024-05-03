Dubai, UAE,: dnata Travel, the UAE’s original travel agency, has reopened its store at Dubai Mall after a major refurbishment. The growing UAE community now has access to a new-look travel store filled with enhanced features, at a time of high demand.



To celebrate the opening of the new-look travel store, customers booking a holiday at dnata Travel Dubai Mall between Friday 3rd and Friday 10th May 2024 can claim a AED500 travel voucher.



Located in the world’s largest mall, dnata Travel is welcoming customers back through its doors with a modern new look, set to be rolled out at the travel agency’s stores across the UAE. Its experienced, multi-lingual team can support shoppers with UAE staycation bookings or more complex, international itineraries, inclusive of flights, hotels, holiday packages, insurance, tours, attractions, transfers, and more.



As the UAE’s longest-serving travel provider, at dnata Travel, residents and tourists alike can discover rates exclusive to the GCC through its long-standing global partnerships. Latest offers include to some of the most sought-after locations from the region, from the islands of the Indian Ocean to Thailand’s popular cities and beach resorts. At Dubai Mall, travellers can expect a host of special offers and giveaways to celebrate the launch of the revamped store in the coming weeks.



Meerah Ketait, Head of Retail and Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, commented: “Demand for bookings within our travel stores continues across the UAE, as travellers seek the bespoke inspiration, advice and itineraries that can only be created in-person. Whether travellers seek the perfect Maldives resort for a relaxing getaway or the ideal spot for an exciting European city break, our in-store travel experts will create tailor-made packages to suit their preferences. Our new Dubai Mall store also includes interactive new features, made possible by technology.”



The Dubai Mall store marks the next step in dnata Travel’s continued investment in its retail footprint, following the launch of its successful new store at City Centre Al Zahia, Sharjah. A pipeline of new retail stores is gearing up to serve a comprehensive range of travel solutions to a range of emerging and established UAE communities, while its existing stores are set for future refresh, as the agency maintains its focus on inspiring UAE travellers, to explore more of the world.



Meet the dnata Travel team at the brand-new Dubai Mall store, located on Lower Ground Floor Level, opposite Emirates NBD. The closest parking is P1, Grand Parking. Contact the travel experts based at the store via phone on +971 4389 8416, or email on dubaimall@dnata.com. Opening times are weekdays (Monday – Thursday): 10:00 am to 11:00 pm; and weekends (Friday – Sunday): 10:00 am to 12:00 midnight. For more information see www.dnatatravel.com.



Contact

dnata Public Relations

public.relations@dnata.com