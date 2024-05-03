Riyadh, KSA - The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), a Shariah-based multilateral insurer and key member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, is excited to announce the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan "AZPROMO".

This MoU was signed on the sidelines of the IsDB Group Annual Meeting 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, by Mr. Oussama Kaissi, CEO of ICIEC, and and Mr. Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of AZPROMO. The signing ceremony was witnessed by H.E. Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan and IsDB/ICIEC Governor, and H.E. Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ICIEC.

This partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both organizations to create new opportunities for growth and prosperity. By working together, ICIEC and AZPROMO are committed to unlocking the full potential of Azerbaijan's economy and paving the way for a impactful investments and a brighter future.

Mr. Oussama Kaissi commented on the partnership, stating, " We are filled with optimism to announce our partnership with AZPROMO, an initiative that promises to revolutionize the economic landscape of Azerbaijan. This MoU serves as a testament to our mutual dedication to promoting sustainable development and economic diversification through the facilitation of foreign investment and the promotion of exports. We eagerly anticipate a productive collaboration that will undoubtedly yield substantial benefits for Azerbaijan ."

ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is uniquely the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and parties in its 49 Member States. ICIEC, for the 16th consecutive year, maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. Additionally, ICIEC has been assigned a First-Time AA- long-term Issuer Credit Rating by S&P with Stable Outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than US$ 108bn in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to specific sectors - energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

