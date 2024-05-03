Dubai, UAE: OPTIMAS, the specialists in AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, has signed a strategic MoU with UiPath, and Vistas Global. This collaboration signifies a remarkable advancement in OPTIMAS's Go-To-Market strategy, focusing on delivering futuristic cognitive risk management solutions utilizing the Business Technology Exposure and Resilience (BTER™) framework.

“Our goal is to transform traditional organizational risk management,” said Aadesh Gawde, Chief Innovation Officer, OPTIMAS. “Together, we are dedicated to ensuring customer success and executing outcome-based transformation programs that navigate the complexities of modern risk management including the advent of AI, IoT, and 5G providing dynamic and effective solutions tailored for our clients.”

According to the MoU, OPTIMAS remains at the core of this alliance, leveraging the BTER™ framework for risk quantification, validation, and comprehensive enterprise context management. This allows for a transformation of traditional risk management into a proactive, cognitive methodology.

UiPath plays a crucial role in this alliance, escalating the capabilities with intelligent automation and orchestration, a significant addition to our strategic approach.

Vistas Global introduces innovative outcome-based customer engagement models, enhancing the adoption and effectiveness of the BTER™- enabled OPTIMAS platform.

Prashant Momaya, Senior Director, UiPath said, “We are incredibly excited about the synergy this partnership creates and the vast possibilities it opens for organizational transformation and advanced cognitive risk management strategies.

