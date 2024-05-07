Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In the wake of unprecedented weather events across the UAE, Al Wathba Insurance emerges as a resilient and customer-centricity insurer, showcasing unparalleled support for its customers during these challenging times.

As the volume of claims surged by more than 150% in the aftermath of the weather events, Al Wathba Insurance rose to the occasion, demonstrating unparalleled efficiency and compassion in claim processing. Despite facing a sudden influx of claims and support inquiries that strained operational capacity, the company implemented extended operating hours and bolstered resources to render support to its customers. Through regular updates via multiple channels including calls, emails, SMS, and the intuitive mobile app, Al Wathba Insurance ensured that affected policyholders remained informed and reassured throughout the claims processing journey.

Muralikrishnan R, Acting General Manager said, “Al Wathba Insurance's ethos of proactive care extends beyond mere words. Well before the weather events unfolded, we took decisive action, reaching out to our policyholders with timely advisories and expert guidance on safeguarding themselves and their assets. This proactive approach underscores our unwavering commitment to empowering and supporting our customer.”

Recognizing the importance of technological innovation in enhancing customer experience, Al Wathba Insurance's mobile app and online claims submission portal emerged as a game-changers in simplifying the claims registration process. By offering a seamless and user-friendly platform for claim submission, the company alleviated the administrative burden on customers, enabling swift and hassle-free assistance when it mattered most.

Despite challenges, over 70% of claims stemming from the weather events have been successfully processed and attended to, highlighting the company's efficiency and dedication to customer satisfaction. Moreover, repairs or full settlements have been completed for over 55% of the affected vehicles, showcasing an ability to deliver tangible results in the face of adversity.

Al Wathba Insurance has emerged as a steadfast partner to its customers, embodying corporate responsibility and unwavering support. Through proactive engagement, innovative approaches, and a steadfast dedication to service excellence, the company sets a standard that uplifts the industry and fosters trust among its customers.

About Al Wathba Insurance:

Since its inception, Al Wathba Insurance has centred its business around people. It has constantly innovated solutions to help manage risk in ways that meet the needs of the customer and the market. Now, with 25+ years of solid experience in servicing the UAE insurance market, a strong capital base, and the support of a panel of internationally renowned reinsurers, Al Wathba Insurance is on its way to being the Company of Choice in the UAE, one that creates real tangible value to its stakeholders and provides the needed security and reliability to its customers. It is proud to be rated BBB- with a positive outlook by S&P global ratings and to has been recognized for 2 consecutive years for its transformative digitized and smart technology by the UAE’s insurance regulatory body.

*Source: AETOSWire

