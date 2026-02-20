Dubai, United Arab Emirates: today announced the re-launch of its G-DRIVE® brand as the unified identity for its content creator and creative professional external storage product portfolio. The brand consolidation brings together high-capacity, high-performance storage solutions under a single name brand – G-DRIVE® – known for its quality, performance, and reliability.

The G-DRIVE® brand, also represented by the iconic “G” logo, will replace SanDisk Professional branding across WD’s creator storage lineup, including desktop drives, portable drives and multi-bay RAID systems purpose-built for the creative community's most demanding workflows: high-resolution photography, video production, graphic design, and audio engineering. Supporting individuals, businesses and production studios, G-DRIVE® solutions support the full creative lifecycle, from on-set capture and real-time editing to backup and postproduction. Products currently branded as SanDisk Professional will transition to the G-DRIVE® brand by the end of this month.

"G-DRIVE has become synonymous with reliable, high-capacity, high-performance storage for all creatives and all stages, from enthusiast to professional," said Darrin Bulik, director of product management at WD. "By consolidating our content creator storage portfolio under this established and trusted brand, we’re honoring that legacy while leveraging WD’s industry-leading storage innovations to deliver the tools creators need to bring their vision to life. This commitment means more product choices now, and in the future, backed by the quality and reliability that creators depend on.”

The initial G-DRIVE® product lineup includes:

G-DRIVE ArmorATD: Rugged portable drive, up to 6TB*, with triple-layer shock resistance, dust/water protection (IP54), and durable aluminum enclosure designed for creative professionals and their mobile workflows.

G-DRIVE: High-capacity desktop drive with an enterprise-class Ultrastar® HDD up to 26TB* capacity delivering fast transfer speeds and sustained performance for video editing, photo libraries, backup and content archiving at the workstation.

G-DRIVE PROJECT: Single-bay Thunderbolt® 3 desktop solution with high-capacity, high-performance, enterprise-class Ultrastar® HDD storage up to 26TB* for demanding workloads.

G-RAID PROJECT 2: Compact two-bay Thunderbolt® 3 RAID system shipping in RAID 0, with field-swappable enterprise-class Ultrastar® drives up to 52TB* for accelerated post-production performance.

G-RAID® SHUTTLE 4 and SHUTTLE 8: Transportable storage arrays (4-bay and 8-bay) with hot-swappable enterprise grade Ultrastar® drives up to 208TB*, shipping in default RAID 5, and high-speed connectivity for on-set data management and multi-camera productions.

Existing SanDisk Professional HDD-based products will continue to receive full support and warranty coverage by WD. Products with new G-DRIVE® branding have already begun shipping.

The brand transition follows Western Digital's separation into a standalone HDD company in late February 2025. WD will also continue offering HDD products in its color portfolio including WD Gold® for enterprise, WD Purple® for smart video, WD Red® for NAS, WD Blue® for PC productivity, and WD_BLACK® for gaming.

