RIYADH – Waleed Al Malki has been newly promoted to Director of Sales for Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya. With his rich experience of the local market and as the property’s Director of Sales – Government Affairs and Protocol, Waleed will help the property find new market niches, improve performance, expand into new feeder areas, generate higher profits and solidify the brand's position in the fierce business market of Riyadh.

Waleed joined the hospitality industry in 2003 as a Front Office Agent. He quickly moved up the ladder to the position of Front Office Supervisor in 2006, then as Front Office Manager from 2012 until 2018. He gained experience working at different hospitality chains; namely, Marriott Riyadh, Al Faisalliah, The Ritz Carlton and Nobu Riyadh (pre-opening), before making the move to Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya in 2016 as the Front Office Manager.

After demonstrating his interest and showcasing his talent in sales, Waleed had the opportunity to join the Hyatt cross-training program to expand his skills, after which he joined the department as the Director of Sales – Government Affairs and Protocol in 2018. In 2022, after consecutively exceeding budget goals, strengthening client relations and retaining their loyalty, and expanding the hotel’s business, he was promoted to the position of Director of Sales.

Syed Wali Shah, Commercial Leader for the property, said, “Waleed continually developed strategic action plans and explored new markets and segments that resulted in phenomenal results for the hotel. His hard work, dedication and talent broadened his skillset in-line with the Hyatt focus on KSA market. In addition, Waleed has played a key role in recruiting and training a team of young Saudi talent within the team, in alignment with the Vision 2030’s theme of building a thriving economy and an ambitious nation. We have immense confidence in him to reach new heights with all that Kingdom has to offer with its ever-changing landscape of tourism.”

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,150 hotel and all-inclusive properties in 70 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brands, as well as resort and hotel brands under the AMR™ Collection, including Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on making travel free from stress and filled with success. More than 220 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in more than 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient personalized, high-touch business meetings to energizing family vacations. The brand offers stress-free environments for seamless gatherings and empathetic service that anticipates guests’ needs. Designed for productivity and peace of mind, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert meeting and event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattRegency.

Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya opened its doors to guests in January 2017. The hotel offers 257 spacious guestrooms, including 39 suites, spread across 28 floors. All guestrooms and suites feature panoramic views of the vibrant city of Riyadh. Conveniently located on Olaya Street and King Fahad Road, a growing financial district in Riyadh, and in close proximity to the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center, Hyatt Regency is a business and leisure brand that offers the business traveler convenience in location, modern technology to ensure that they are always connected to what matters to them most, as well as, well-equipped meeting facilities and authentic restaurants in a stylish and comfortable environment. In 2021, Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya has won the award for the Leading Business Hotel in Saudi Arabia by World Travel Awards and the Best Luxury Business Hotel in the Middle East by World Luxury Hotel Awards. Hyatt’s strategy is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which focuses on stimulating tourism and boosting the Kingdom’s economy. The current Hyatt portfolio in the country comprises Park Hyatt Jeddah, Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah, Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya, Hyatt Place Riyadh Al Sulaimania, and Hyatt House Jeddah Sari Street. For more information, please visit riyadholaya.regency.hyatt.com. Follow @HyattRegencyRiyadhOlaya on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattRegencyRiyadhOlaya

