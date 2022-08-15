Volvo Cars Egypt Outperforms 23 Contenders to Win the Coveted Excellence Award for the First Time.

Cairo:- Ezz Elarab Automotive Group, the sole importer and exclusive distributor of Volvo cars in Egypt, recently celebrated receiving the “Volvo Excellence Award” for the very first time. This highly coveted annual award recognizes the most committed Volvo agents and distributors around the world who have not only met, but exceeded, the prestigious brand's standards.

The award was presented to the Volvo Egypt team during a gala dinner held at an exclusive venue in Cairo, by Mr. Moris Bayar - Commercial Operations Director | EMEA Importers and Mr. Radomir Nemecek - Regional Business Manager | EMEA Importers. The award was handed to the Chairman of Ezz Elarab Automotive group, Eng. Hisham Ezz Elarab in a small ceremony commemorating the event. Also attending this ceremony were Eng. Muhammad Aboul Nour - General Manager of Volvo Cars Egypt and Ms. Ranna Abadi - Vice President of Ezz Elarab Automotive Group, in addition to other Volvo’s local team members.

On his part, Moris Bayar, Commercial Operations Director | EMEA Importers, said: “As we continue to grow in a globally challenging year, this is the best and most important time to celebrate our partners for achieving success and reaching the highest levels of excellence. Egypt is one of the markets that has experienced rapid growth in a short period of time, and we are confident that it will continue to be a member of Volvo Excellence Club every year thanks to its new management team.”

Over the past years Volvo has defined and determined a set number of qualitative and quantitative goals for its luxury brand in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, designed to improve the customer experience and reach a larger segment of the target market. Volvo’s performance in 2021 was unprecedented showing a growth rate of 72% in sales compared to the previous year.

On that note, Radomir Nemecek, Regional Business Manager | EMEA Importers, said: “It gives me great pleasure to be presenting the Volvo Excellence Award to the Volvo Egypt team, led by Eng. Muhammad Aboul Nour. This represents our appreciation and recognition of their hard work and creativity in achieving a high level of services for our brand enthusiasts. It has strengthened the expansion of the luxurious Volvo brand in the Egyptian market, by providing and creating the best personalized experience for customers. In addition to effectively displaying the latest models, developments, and innovations of Volvo, it also complies with the international standards of Volvo.”

Competition for this prestigious award was fierce, with 23 regional importers of Volvo cars across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East competing in three groups. Volvo Cars Egypt team was placed in the first group against importers who had similar annual sales volumes.

For his part, Eng. Hisham Ezz Elarab, Chairman of Ezz Elarab Automotive Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to announce that we have received Volvo Excellence Award, which has been awarded to our team for the very first time in Egypt. We owe our sincerest thanks to all our loyal customers who have placed their trust in our capabilities and contributed to our success this year. The close relationships that we have built with our customers have allowed us to exceed all expectations, and to achieve high sales volumes in different Volvo categories”

Eng. Muhammad Aboul Nour, General Manager of Volvo Cars Egypt, said: “We would not have won this award without the incredible effort and dedication of our team. Our ambitious expansion plan for Volvo in Egypt has contributed to our success this past year and we are extremely proud to be part of the success of this luxury Swedish brand in Egypt. Having said that, I believe we still have a lot more to offer to owners and enthusiasts of the Volvo brand in the coming years.”

It is worth mentioning that Volvo car importers in the EMEA region competed to achieve several criteria and KPIs during 2021. These included annual growth, achieved retail targets, and Google rankings.

The Volvo and Ezz Elarab Automotive Group partnership began in 2009, when Ezz Elarab Automotive Group took on the responsibility of implementing Volvo’s vision in Egypt and putting it in the forefront as a major player in the luxury car sector within the Egyptian market The partnership started with one showroom and service center until it reached coverage of both Cairo and Alexandria through five accredited centers designed according to the latest global standards.

