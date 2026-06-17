Visit Qatar's participation in the ICCA Middle East Summit 2026, held in Jordan on 10–11 June 2026, resulted in a series of significant achievements that further reinforce Qatar's growing position within the global business events industry.

During the summit, Visit Qatar was awarded the ICCA Innovation Leadership Award in recognition of its outstanding contribution to the global business events industry. The award celebrates organisations demonstrating excellence in innovation, resilience, sustainability, tourism transformation, and future-ready leadership, as well as their role in strengthening the competitiveness of destinations across the region.

In addition, Visit Qatar signed a partnership agreement with the International Congress and Convention Association to host the ICCA Middle East Summit 2027 in Qatar. The agreement was formalised during an official signing ceremony attended by ICCA leadership and industry stakeholders.

Commenting on the announcement, Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, Chief Executive Officer of Visit Qatar, said: “Being selected to host the ICCA Middle East Summit 2027 is a significant endorsement of Qatar's growing position within the global business events landscape. It reflects the strong confidence our international partners place in Qatar's world-class infrastructure, operational capabilities, and proven track record of delivering exceptional events.”

Scheduled for 17–18 March 2027, the ICCA Middle East Summit in Qatar will bring together international association representatives, convention bureaux, venues, professional conference organisers (PCOs), and business events leaders from across the region and beyond. The forum will serve as a platform for knowledge exchange, industry collaboration, and forward-looking dialogue on the evolution of the global meetings and conventions sector.

The announcement follows Qatar’s continued progress in the international association meetings market. According to the 2025 ICCA Country and City Rankings, Qatar ranked third in the Middle East for hosting international association meetings and congresses, while Doha secured third place among regional destinations, following Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The rankings reflect the country’s growing success in attracting high-profile international business events and expanding its presence within the global meetings industry.

The recognition also comes amid strong momentum across the sector. ICCA reported approximately 22% global growth in international association meetings in 2025, with the Middle East recording growth of around 45%, underscoring the region’s increasing prominence as a hub for international business events.

Together, these achievements highlight Visit Qatar’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the nation’s business events ecosystem, attract major international gatherings, and deepen engagement with global associations and industry partners. They also reflect growing international confidence in Qatar’s world-class infrastructure, accessibility, and proven capability to successfully host events of global significance.

For media-related inquiries, please contact Visit Qatar’s Press Office on: pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Visit Qatar

Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism. Visit Qatar’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar’s calendar, becoming the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is rooted in Service Echain and boosting the entire tourism value chain, and increasing local and international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar’s network of international offices in priority markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.com