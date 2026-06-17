The platform extends beyond the Group’s own network, enabling integration of imaging data from any external provider, including hospitals in the UAE and internationally

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – RAK Hospital, the flagship facility of Arabian Healthcare Group (AHG), one of the UAE’s leading integrated and tertiary-level healthcare providers, has announced a major step forward in its digital transformation journey through the adoption of an advanced AI-powered enterprise imaging platform from global healthcare technology provider PaxeraHealth.

The initiative forms part of RAK Hospital’s ongoing commitment to enhancing patient care through innovation, enabling clinicians to access faster, more accurate diagnostic insights while improving coordination across specialties and care settings.

As healthcare increasingly becomes data-driven, medical imaging remains one of the most critical tools in clinical decision-making. Through the implementation of a unified enterprise imaging platform, RAK Hospital will enable radiologists and physicians to securely access, analyse and share imaging studies more efficiently, helping accelerate diagnosis, support treatment planning and improve the overall patient experience.

For patients, the benefits are tangible. Faster access to diagnostic information can reduce waiting times, support earlier interventions and help clinicians make more informed decisions across a range of specialties including cardiology, neurosciences, orthopaedics, spine surgery and urology.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Ashendu Kumar Pandey, Group CEO of Arabian Healthcare Group and CEO of RAK Hospital, said: “At Arabian Healthcare Group, our focus has always been on delivering the highest standards of patient care through clinical excellence and innovation. The adoption of AI-powered enterprise imaging represents an important milestone in that journey. By equipping our clinicians with advanced diagnostic tools and real-time access to critical imaging information, we are enhancing the speed, precision and quality of care that our patients receive. Ultimately, every technological investment we make is driven by one objective: improving patient outcomes and experiences.”

The new platform brings together imaging data from across departments into a single, integrated environment, enabling clinicians to access a more comprehensive view of a patient’s medical history. Advanced AI capabilities further support radiologists by helping identify potential abnormalities, prioritise urgent cases and streamline reporting workflows, allowing medical teams to focus more time on patient care.

The investment comes at a significant moment in Arabian Healthcare Group’s growth journey. The Group is currently expanding its healthcare footprint across Ras Al Khaimah through the development of a new 209-bed Greenfield Hospital, scheduled to become operational in 2027, alongside a network of new medical centres designed to bring quality healthcare closer to communities across the emirate.

“This deployment comes at a pivotal stage in our expansion from a single hospital into a fully integrated network spanning RAK Hospital, the upcoming Greenfield Hospital and medical centres. Our focus is to ensure that every imaging study—whether a scan, X-ray or diagnostic test—conducted anywhere within our system is instantly accessible across all facilities, enabling true continuity of care. Whether a patient undergoes an MRI at a medical centre, a CT scan at RAK Hospital or any investigation at the Greenfield Hospital, the data is available in real time to clinicians across the network, allowing specialists to act on findings without delay, regardless of where the test was performed.

Importantly, the platform also extends beyond our network, with the ability to read and integrate imaging data from any external provider, including hospitals in the UAE and internationally. This ensures that patients arriving with prior scans do not need to repeat investigations, as their full diagnostic history is seamlessly incorporated into their record. This eliminates duplication, improves efficiency and, most importantly, ensures faster, more informed and more coordinated decision-making for every patient we serve,” added Dr Pandey.

Serving more than 1,000 patients daily and maintaining patient satisfaction levels exceeding 97 per cent, RAK Hospital continues to invest in technologies and clinical capabilities that support its mission of delivering world-class healthcare to residents of Ras Al Khaimah, the wider Northern Emirates and beyond.

As healthcare systems evolve, the hospital’s latest investment reflects a broader vision—one where technology works alongside clinical expertise to create faster diagnoses, more connected care pathways and better health outcomes for patients across the region.