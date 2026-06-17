The new capability enables SAB Invest’s clients to monetize their Saudi equity holdings and generate yield from diversified global portfolios, deepening the investment proposition SAB Invest delivers across its institutional and high-net-worth client base

SAB Invest selected JPMorganChase for its local expertise, global presence and robust risk framework, enabling yield generation across both Saudi and international portfolios for the firm’s clients

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – SAB Invest, the investment arm of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), today announced the launch of a securities lending capability for its clients, appointing JPMorganChase as its agent for Saudi equity business. The mandate reflects SAB Invest’s strategic ambition to broaden the platform to include global assets – marking a significant step in the firm’s evolution as a full-service capital markets participant. The move reflects SAB Invest’s commitment to enabling clients to unlock incremental value from their existing equity holdings, whilst positioning them to benefit from yield-generating opportunities across international markets.

SAB Invest selected JPMorganChase as its partner, which distinguished itself through a combination of deep local market expertise, proven international capabilities and a sophisticated technology infrastructure. Equally important was JPMorganChase’s risk management framework – a critical consideration for SAB Invest given its fiduciary obligations to clients and the importance of protecting assets whilst maximizing lending returns. Together, these attributes provide a platform that meets the operational standards SAB Invest demands on behalf of its institutional and high-net-worth client base.

This capability launch supports the broader development of Saudi capital markets by introducing institutional-grade securities lending infrastructure to the domestic equity landscape. As Saudi Arabia continues to attract global investor flows – driven by index inclusions, regulatory modernization and the transformational agenda of Vision 2030 – SAB Invest’s ability to offer liquidity enhancement tools and yield solutions positions the firm and its clients at the forefront of a maturing market ecosystem. SAB Invest is committed to playing an active role in that maturation, and this partnership is a concrete expression of that commitment.

[Majed ALQAHTANI], [CBO], SAB Invest, said: “Today’s announcement marks an important strategic milestone for SAB Invest and, most importantly, for our clients. Securities lending is no longer a peripheral activity – it is a core component of a sophisticated portfolio management strategy, and it is one we are now positioned to deliver with institutional rigor.

“We selected JPMorganChase on the strength of its local expertise, global reach and rigorous risk management framework. Through this partnership, our clients can now generate yield from both their Saudi equity positions and their global portfolios. This is precisely the kind of initiative that reflects SAB Invest’s ambition: to equip our clients with world-class tools whilst contributing to the deepening of the Kingdom’s capital markets in alignment with Vision 2030.”

[Harpreet Bains], [EMEA Head Agency Securities Finance], JPMorganChase, said: “We are proud to have been selected by SAB Invest as its securities lending agent at a time when Saudi Arabia’s capital markets continue their impressive growth trajectory. We look forward to putting JPMorganChase’s decades of global securities lending expertise, established local presence and technology capabilities to work in support of SAB Invest’s clients and its broader strategic ambitions for the platform.”

SAB Invest’s launch of securities lending capabilities reflects the firm’s ambition to deliver a comprehensive, institutional-grade suite of services to its clients. As the Kingdom advances its financial sector reforms and seeks to position Riyadh as a regional financial hub, SAB Invest is central to introducing globally recognized market infrastructure – such as securities lending – that is essential to attracting sophisticated international participation and fostering a resilient, diversified investment landscape.