Rome, Italy – The Helicopter Company (THC), a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company and Saudi Arabia’s leading commercial helicopter operator, celebrated the delivery of its 40th Leonardo AW139 helicopter during a ceremony held in Rome on Tuesday 16 June 2026. The event was attended by Raid Ismail, Chairman of The Helicopter Company; Muhammad Ovais Yousuf, Head of Aviation and Security Sector at MENA Investments in PIF; and Captain Arnaud Martinez, Chief Executive Officer of The Helicopter Company, alongside senior leadership from Leonardo Helicopters, including Gian Piero Cutillo, Co-General Manager of Leonardo and Managing Director of Leonardo Helicopters; Stefano Villanti, SVP Marketing, Sales and Contracts; Andrea Mirteto, SVP Sales EMEA; Marco Petruzzi, VP Sales Arabian Peninsula; Giovanni Cecchelli, SVP Programs; and Giacomo Zampetti, VP Marketing.

The delivery marks another chapter in the longstanding partnership between THC and Leonardo, reflecting the significant growth of THC’s operations since its establishment in 2018. During the ceremony, executives from both organizations highlighted the success of their collaboration in supporting the development of world-class rotary-wing capabilities in the Kingdom and advancing critical aviation services across Saudi Arabia.

The aircraft will join THC's fleet supporting a broad range of missions across the Kingdom, including emergency medical services (EMS), corporate transport, tourism, aerial work, and other specialized operations.

Commenting on the milestone, Captain Arnaud Martinez, Chief Executive Officer of THC, said: "The delivery of our 40th AW139 marks an important milestone in THC's growth journey and reflects the strength of our longstanding partnership with Leonardo. In less than eight years, THC has become one of the world's largest AW139 operators, enabling us to deliver critical aviation services across the Kingdom. This milestone supports our fleet optimization strategy while advancing our ambitions to strengthen THC's global footprint, uphold the highest standards of operational excellence, and continue delivering world-class aviation services in line with PIF’s strategy and the Kingdom's Vision 2030 ambitions.”

Gian Piero Cutillo, Co-General Manager of Leonardo and Managing Director of Leonardo Helicopters, said: "THC has achieved remarkable growth in a very short period of time, becoming one of the largest AW139 operators worldwide. We are proud to support this journey and remain fully committed to working alongside THC to ensure the highest levels of operational effectiveness and service delivery. As THC continues to expand its capabilities across the Kingdom, Leonardo remains dedicated to supporting its long-term success and the development of Saudi Arabia's aviation ecosystem."

The AW139 is the world's best-selling helicopter in its class, renowned for its versatility, performance, and reliability across a wide range of missions, including EMS, offshore transport, search and rescue, law enforcement, and VIP transport.

Guided by its fleet optimization strategy and commitment to operational excellence, THC continues to maintain a modern and agile fleet, ensuring it is well-positioned to meet evolving customer needs and deliver world-class aviation services across the Kingdom.

About The Helicopter Company

THC was established as part of Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)’s strategy to activate new sectors in Saudi Arabia that support the realization of Vision 2030 by creating an entire new ecosystem for general aviation services and introducing safe and efficient transport services across the kingdom. THC is Kingdom’s leading commercial helicopter operator and has been operating since mid-2019. THC currently has 60+ aircraft that serve diverse segments, including Emergency Medical Services (EMS), aerial work, private charters and tourism in the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit: https://helicopter.com.sa/

LinkedIn: The Helicopter Company

For any media queries on THC, please contact:

Tania Ahmed

thc@kekstcnc.com

About Leonardo

Leonardo is an international industrial group that develops multi-domain technological capabilities for global security. A key player in the major strategic programmes in Aerospace, Defence and Security, it employs over 62,000 people worldwide and operates in the Electronics, Helicopters, Aircraft, Cyber & Security and Space sectors. The company has a significant industrial presence in Italy, the United Kingdom, Poland and the United States, and is active in 150 countries also through subsidiaries, joint ventures and investees. Leonardo is a technological and industrial partner to Governments, Defence Administrations, Institutions and businesses. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (LDO), in 2025 Leonardo recorded new orders of €23.8 billion, an order backlog of €46.6 billion and consolidated revenues of €19.5 billion. Included in the MIB ESG Index, the company has also been part of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) since 2010.