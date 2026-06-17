Manama, Bahrain – Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the BD 35 million monthly issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 187%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 182 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 21st June 2026, and the maturity date is 20th December 2026.

The weighted average rate of interest is 5.37% equivalent to the previous issue on 24th May 2026.

The approximate average price for the issue was 97.359%, with the lowest accepted price being 97.343%.

This is issue No. 2126 (ISIN BH00083369Q5) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.