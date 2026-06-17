Capital to accelerate the company's mission of building the world's most trusted cross-border gifting platform by solving for “Trust” and “Anxiety” using AI, personalisation, and rapid, reliable fulfilment

Dubai, UAE: Zuvees (zuvees.com), the Dubai-based premium gifting platform redefining how people celebrate relationships across borders, has announced that it has raised AED 5.9 million (~USD 1.6 million) from IvyCap Ventures as part of its ongoing Series A round. The latest investment brings the company's total funding to AED 12 million (~USD 3.3 million).

The company is targeting a total Series A raise of AED 22–29 million (USD 6–8 million) to fuel its next phase of growth, strengthen its technology stack, expand into leading global metropolitan markets, and further its vision of creating the world's most trusted gifting platform.

Founded by Vijay Ghadge and Abhishek Daiya, Zuvees has rapidly established itself as one of the UAE's most trusted gifting brands. It offers same-day and 60-minute express delivery of curated flowers, luxury hampers, and personalised gift experiences across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ajman. Launched commercially in the UAE in early 2025, Zuvees has quickly emerged as a fast-growing direct-to-consumer gifting brand, achieving an annualised revenue run-rate exceeding USD 3 million while maintaining strong unit economics. The company serves customers across more than 50 countries, with a significant share of orders originating from international senders gifting across borders.

The follow-on investment from IvyCap Ventures, an existing investor in Zuvees, reflects continued confidence in the company's execution capabilities, technology-led differentiation, and ability to build a globally relevant consumer brand.

The newly raised capital will be deployed toward expanding Zuvees' operational footprint, scaling its AI-powered personalisation and recommendation engine, strengthening its proprietary supply-chain infrastructure, and deepening its customer intelligence and CRM capabilities.

Zuvees is now pioneering what it calls 'Gifting 3.0' — a new category that combines expert curation, artificial intelligence, and rapid fulfilment to transform gifting into a highly personalised, transparent, and reliable experience.

While e-commerce has transformed nearly every consumer category over the past decade, gifting remains surprisingly broken. Customers often purchase gifts based on images and promises, only to discover that what gets delivered does not match their expectations. This challenge becomes even more pronounced in cross-border gifting, where trust is paramount and the sender rarely gets visibility into the final delivered experience.

At the same time, consumer behaviour is rapidly evolving. Gifting is transitioning from a 'gift later' category, where purchases were planned days or weeks in advance, to a 'gift today' and increasingly 'gift now' category, driven by modern lifestyles, instant communication, and the desire to celebrate moments in real time.

Zuvees has built its platform around solving these challenges through a combination of curated premium products, AI-driven personalisation, operational excellence, and customer-first innovations such as Video Approval before dispatch and a 100% customer satisfaction commitment policy.

Vijay Ghadge, Co-Founder & CEO of Zuvees, said:

"When someone sends a gift, they are not purchasing flowers, chocolates, or a hamper. They are purchasing an emotion.

The biggest challenge in gifting today is expectation mismatch. What the sender imagines, what the platform promises, and what the recipient ultimately receives are often three very different things. This trust gap has existed for decades and becomes even more significant in cross-border gifting, where customers are relying entirely on the platform to represent their emotions.

At Zuvees, we have built the company around eliminating that gap. Every innovation we introduce, from Video Approval before dispatch to our quality assurance systems and customer-first guarantees, is designed to ensure that what customers expect is exactly what gets delivered.

We are also witnessing a structural shift in consumer behaviour. Gifting is moving from a planned activity to an on-demand experience. People no longer want to celebrate tomorrow. They want to celebrate now. The future belongs to platforms that can combine trust, personalisation, and speed, and that's precisely what we're building.

While we started in the UAE, our ambition has always been global. The UAE is one of the world's most cosmopolitan markets, bringing together people from over 130 nationalities with strong gifting traditions and high cross-border engagement. It has proven to be an ideal testing ground for building a brand designed for globally connected consumers. The playbooks, technology, and customer insights we are developing here are intended to scale across major international cities around the world."

Abhishek Daiya, Co-Founder & CPO/CFO of Zuvees, added:

"We believe the next generation of gifting companies will be powered by intelligence rather than catalogues.

The challenge isn't helping customers buy a gift. The challenge is helping them discover the right gift for the right person at the right moment. Relationships are nuanced, occasions are personal, and customer expectations continue to evolve.

We are building a proprietary AI layer that understands gifting intent, recipient preferences, purchase behavior, cultural context, and occasion-specific signals to deliver hyper-personalised recommendations at scale.

This investment allows us to accelerate that vision by expanding our technology capabilities, automating our operations, and building the data infrastructure necessary to power a truly intelligent gifting platform. Our goal is to become the trusted layer between human emotions and meaningful gifting experiences.”

Vikram Gupta, Founder & Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures, said:

"What attracted us to Zuvees is its ability to address a global consumer need through a technology-led platform. As gifting becomes increasingly cross-border, the company is uniquely positioned to deliver trusted, personalised experiences at scale. We have been impressed by the team's execution and are excited to support their journey in building a category-defining global gifting brand."

The GCC Gifting Opportunity

The Middle East gifting market represents a USD 10 billion-plus opportunity across the GCC — a region where gifting is deeply embedded in cultural life, from Eid and Ramadan to weddings, corporate milestones, and everyday celebrations. Yet the industry has remained fragmented, dominated by traditional operators offering inconsistent quality and unreliable delivery. Zuvees enters this landscape with a technology-first approach the company calls 'Gifting 3.0' – a model that combines expert curation, artificial intelligence, and rapid fulfilment to transform gifting from a transactional activity into a deeply personal experience.

About Zuvees

Zuvees is a premium direct-to-consumer gifting platform founded by Vijay Ghadge and Abhishek Daiya. The company is building the "Gifting 3.0" category by combining expert curation, AI-driven personalisation, and rapid fulfilment to create the world's most trusted gifting experience.

Serving customers from over 50 countries, Zuvees enables people to celebrate relationships across borders through thoughtfully curated gifts, flowers, and personalised experiences. The company's signature innovations include video approval before dispatch, a 100% customer satisfaction commitment policy, and a proprietary technology stack spanning personalisation, customer engagement, inventory management, and fulfilment.

Headquartered in Dubai, Zuvees is building a global gifting platform designed for the world's most connected and cosmopolitan consumer markets.

For more information, visit zuvees.com.

Media Contact:

Ssherry Gupta | Excel Comms