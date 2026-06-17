Agreement supports CONDOR's assessment of industrial and commercial opportunities in France

Paris, France – EDGE entity CONDOR Non-Lethal Technologies, a leading global provider of less-lethal solutions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Business France at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris. The French ambassador of Brazil, His Excellency Emmanuel Lenain attended the ceremony, in addition to leadership from both companies. The agreement marks an important milestone in CONDOR’s internationalisation strategy and reinforces EDGE Group’s broader vision of strengthening its industrial, technological and commercial presence across Europe through strategic partnerships and localised capabilities.

The framework establishes cooperation designed to facilitate industrial, technological, and commercial collaboration between CONDOR and the French defence and security ecosystem. It also supports the company’s assessment of future opportunities for expansion and long-term engagement in France and across Europe, including potential investment opportunities aimed at strengthening and developing the security sector in France. The initiative reflects the shared commitment of CONDOR and Business France to enhance cooperation between Brazil and France, promoting innovation, industrial collaboration and the exchange of expertise.

France is one of CONDOR’s most strategically important markets in Europe. For several years, the company has maintained ongoing contracts with French security forces, supplying tens of thousands of less-lethal munitions and other non-lethal solutions to French law enforcement agencies, including the French National Gendarmerie and the French National Police. These deliveries have supported public order and law enforcement operations, contributing to modern and proportionate security practices.

About CONDOR

CONDOR Non-Lethal Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of non-lethal technologies and less-lethal solutions for law enforcement, public security, corrections, military and special operations forces. Headquartered in Brazil and operating globally, CONDOR exports to more than 85 countries and offers a comprehensive portfolio including chemical agents, impact munitions, pyrotechnics, electroshock devices, launchers and integrated operational solutions.

About Business France

Business France is the French national agency supporting the international development of the French economy. The agency promotes French companies abroad, facilitates international investment projects in France and fosters strategic partnerships between international organizations and the French industrial ecosystem.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.com

For media enquiries, please contact:EDG

E Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae