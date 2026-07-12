As CHERY prepares to re-enter the Saudi market, the brand is returning with a renewed identity and a clear focus on local users. For Saudi families who value dependable quality, intelligent technology, and a more comfortable driving experience, CHERY is not only introducing a new product lineup but also seeking to rebuild trust and relevance through solutions that are closer to everyday life in the Kingdom. With CHERY set to officially launch in Saudi Arabia in Q4, Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP) will become one of the key intelligent technologies supporting the brand’s refreshed presence in the market.

In Saudi Arabia, parking is never just a simple final step of a journey. Walking back and forth under intense heat, navigating complex parking layouts in large shopping malls, competing for spaces during holidays, dealing with narrow parking spots in residential and premium communities, and managing limited door-opening space for large SUVs are all familiar challenges in daily family mobility. Through SIVP, CHERY aims to bring intelligent technology into these real-life details, ensuring that technology is not simply a display of specifications, but a practical way to reduce everyday inconvenience for users.

Built around two core scenarios, “One Step Home” and “One Tap Departure,” SIVP offers a solution designed to fit the daily routines of Gulf users. When returning home, users can activate autonomous parking via the mobile app within an eligible area inside the parking lot. The vehicle can then cruise within the parking area, identify an available space, plan its route, and complete parking. Before departure, users can summon the vehicle through the app, allowing it to exit the parking space autonomously and drive to a shaded waiting area such as a lobby or porch, helping reduce the need to walk long distances in high temperatures to locate or retrieve the vehicle.

The value of this experience is especially relevant in the Saudi market. For families traveling with children, users carrying shopping bags, or drivers taking care of elderly family members, even a shorter walk or a few minutes less under the sun can make the journey feel easier and more comfortable. CHERY hopes that “the car comes to the user” will be more than an intelligent feature — it will become a natural and warmer part of everyday family mobility.

Safety and user control are fundamental to the SIVP experience. During operation, live surround-view footage can be streamed to the user’s mobile device, allowing the user to pause or take over the vehicle at any time. The system is equipped with 360-degree omnidirectional perception and works with a large end-to-end model algorithm to identify pedestrians, vehicles, and other common traffic participants, while supporting intelligent avoidance and dynamic decision-making. If the system determines that an extreme or highly complex scenario cannot be handled safely, the vehicle will proactively pull over and stop, while notifying the user via SMS or phone call.

At the same time, CHERY is responding to user concerns with clear functional boundaries. SIVP is strictly limited to use within parking lot areas and does not enter public roads. Scenarios such as shopping mall entrance security checks, public road driving, and parking payment still need to be handled by the user according to the actual environment and parking facility procedures. For CHERY, responsible intelligent technology is not about overstating what a system can do, but about making every use visible, controllable, and trustworthy for the user.

To address the Gulf region’s unique conditions, including high temperatures, strong sunlight, dust, and a dense mix of large vehicles, CHERY has also carried out localized adaptations for relevant scenarios. The system uses a fusion perception solution combining LiDAR and high-definition cameras, with dustproofing and heat-dissipation optimizations for sensors to help address complex parking environments involving glare, reflections, floating dust, and light-dark transitions. Based on a BEV end-to-end neural network and multimodal dual-redundant prediction mechanism, the system can identify mixed traffic such as pickups, large SUVs, and passenger cars, while predicting the trajectories of moving objects in real time, supporting use in diverse scenarios such as underground garages and shaded open-air parking lots.

On June 29, CHERY hosted a media direct-connect event for the three key Gulf markets of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar. During the event, CHERY’s brand management team provided an in-depth introduction to the core functions, technology foundation, and localized Gulf mobility scenarios. They also held open discussions with local user representatives on topics including functional boundaries, safety assurance, usage limitations, and high-temperature reliability. More than a technical briefing, the event reflected CHERY’s localization philosophy of “In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere.”

From technology debut to user co-creation, from global product capability to Saudi-specific mobility scenarios, CHERY is re-entering the Saudi market with a renewed product offering, stronger technology experience, and a more open approach to user communication. As its Q4 launch approaches, CHERY will use intelligent technologies such as SIVP as a key touchpoint to build recognition for the “new CHERY” in Saudi Arabia: a global technology-driven family automotive brand that better understands families, places safety first, demonstrates strong technical capability, and is committed to serving Saudi users for the long term.