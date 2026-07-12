J Communities has officially announced the launch of its operations in Egypt’s real estate market as the group’s parent company, leading its overall strategy. Under the new structure, J Communities will directly oversee the Jamila and Jura projects, while New Jersey Developments will operate as a subsidiary.



The move marks a strategic step toward a new phase of institutional growth and expansion, establishing an integrated platform aimed at developing connected urban communities that go beyond the traditional concept of real estate development.



Eng. Girgis Youssef, Chairman and CEO of J Communities, said that the company’s launch reflects the evolution of New Jersey Developments into a broader investment platform designed to oversee a diversified portfolio of projects.



He added that the new corporate structure will support the group’s expansion strategy, enhance operational efficiency, and position it to capitalize on the growing opportunities in Egypt’s real estate sector.



During the press conference, Girgis Youssef added that J Communities is launching with two flagship developments, Jura in Ain Sokhna and Jamila in Sidi Heneish on the North Coast, which will serve as the foundation of the company’s new platform.



Youssef noted that these projects mark the first phase of an expansion strategy aimed at rolling out a diversified portfolio of developments over the coming years, while gradually integrating New Jersey Developments’ remaining projects into the J Communities platform.



He pointed out that J Communities will assume direct responsibility for the Jamila and Jura projects, while New Jersey Developments will continue to oversee its existing portfolio during the transition. Ultimately, New Jersey Developments, together with all of its projects, will become part of J Communities.



He further explained that the new entity reflects a strategic vision to build an investment platform capable of keeping pace with the rapid evolution of Egypt’s real estate sector, while introducing an integrated development model that focuses on connected communities and complementary destinations rather than standalone projects.



He added, “Egypt’s real estate market is entering a new phase that calls for more integrated and scalable business models. J Communities was established to bring together our expertise, investments, and diverse projects under a single strategic vision, enabling us to achieve greater operational efficiency, enhance project development, and deliver greater value to our customers and partners.”



The Chairman and CEO of J Communities disclosed that the company’s vision extends beyond developing individual real estate projects to creating an integrated ecosystem that connects different lifestyles. Under this approach, each development will form part of a broader network of residential, hospitality, commercial, administrative, and mixed-use destinations, delivering a seamless living experience while enhancing the long-term investment value of its real estate assets.



He explained that J Communities places people at the center of its development strategy, designing integrated communities that provide residents and customers with convenient access to a wide range of services, amenities, and experiences within a single environment.



The company is committed to upholding the highest standards of quality, sustainability, and innovation throughout every stage of the development process.



He said the launch of J Communities comes at a time when Egypt’s real estate market is experiencing sustained growth, creating demand for more integrated and future-ready development models that can adapt to changing customer expectations.



As part of its long-term strategy, the company plans to broaden its investment portfolio by expanding into commercial, administrative, hospitality, and healthcare developments, with the goal of building integrated destinations that deliver lasting economic and social value.



He stressed that Jura and Jamila represent more than the first projects in the company’s portfolio. They embody J Communities’ development philosophy of creating integrated destinations centered on quality of life.



The projects are designed to meet the needs of residents, families, and investors alike, while offering a connected experience through the seamless integration of services, amenities, and mixed-use components.



Eng. Girgis Youssef outlined the company’s long-term growth strategy, which includes expanding its development pipeline through new projects in strategic locations across Egypt.



He added that J Communities plans to partner with leading local and international firms in architecture, engineering, project management, and operations to enhance project quality, strengthen execution capabilities, and deliver greater value to customers and the wider market.



Youssef concluded that the company’s next phase will focus on positioning J Communities as an integrated urban development platform by consolidating the group’s expertise, resources, and investments under a single strategic framework. The goal is to deliver high quality, future-ready developments that meet evolving market demand while supporting Egypt’s broader urban growth and development objectives.