Doha, Qatar – With Qatar's high summer temperatures, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorised general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, is reminding Mercedes-Benz owners of the importance of seasonal vehicle care by booking a comprehensive inspection at its authorised service centres, ensuring continued performance, safety and peace of mind.

Servicing a Mercedes-Benz at an authorised service centre offers customers the confidence that every vehicle is maintained according to manufacturer standards by factory-trained technicians using advanced diagnostic equipment and genuine Mercedes-Benz parts. This not only preserves the vehicle's performance, safety and reliability, but also helps maintain its manufacturer's warranty and complete service history, supporting its long-term value.

As part of its commitment to delivering exceptional ownership experiences, NBK Automobiles provides a comprehensive summer vehicle health check covering all critical systems affected by high temperatures. Certified technicians inspect tyre condition and pressure, engine coolant, battery performance, brake components and essential fluids to identify potential issues before they develop into costly repairs or unexpected breakdowns.

Particular attention is given to the vehicle's air conditioning system, one of the most heavily used components during Qatar's summer months. Continuous operation in extreme heat can reduce refrigerant efficiency, place additional strain on the compressor, and affect cabin air quality through worn filters and accumulated contaminants. NBK Automobiles' authorised technicians conduct a complete air conditioning inspection, including refrigerant level testing, compressor performance checks, cabin filter assessment and system fumigation, ensuring the cabin remains cool, comfortable and clean throughout every journey.

Every service is carried out according to Mercedes-Benz global standards, giving customers complete peace of mind that their vehicle is receiving the specialist care it was engineered to receive. Combined with genuine Mercedes-Benz parts and the expertise of manufacturer-certified technicians, authorised servicing helps maximise reliability, efficiency and driving comfort in Qatar's challenging climate.

NBK Automobiles operates a fully equipped Mercedes-Benz customer service workshop in the main centre in the Industrial Area, alongside Express Service Centres in Al Gharrafa and Al Sadd, providing convenient access to authorised servicing across Doha.

Mercedes-Benz owners can schedule their service appointment by calling 4496 0000 and ensure their vehicles are fully prepared for safe, comfortable and reliable driving throughout the summer season.

Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles has built its success by establishing solid, longstanding relationships with its customers and by offering a wide range of quality products. As a brand name, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is deeply associated with a history of premium quality service and market leadership. Established in 1957, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is Qatar’s exclusive distributor of three of the world’s most respected, iconic brands: Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG.