Manama – Arabian Gulf University and “Nexus Events” signed a memorandum of understanding to launch and organize the Gulf Development and Innovation Conference, scheduled to be held in April 2027 in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council. The MoU was signed by His Excellency Dr. Saad bin Saud Al-Fahaid, President of Arabian Gulf University, and by Mr. David Joseph, Director Manager of Nexus Events.

The launch of this inaugural conference is a strategic initiative by the Arabian Gulf University, aimed at establishing a leading Gulf platform that brings together decision-makers, academics, business leaders, innovators, and experts from GCC countries and beyond, with the goal of enhancing cooperation, exchanging knowledge, and supporting sustainable development and innovation in the region. The conference will focus on four strategic themes: health, education, the environment, and innovation, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and will contribute to supporting national and regional efforts toward sustainable development and an innovation-driven economy.

Under the MoU, Arabian Gulf University serves as the founder and initiator by providing the strategic vision, general supervision, and scientific direction for the conference, and by strengthening coordination with relevant national and regional entities, while Nexus Events will serve as the official organizer and executive partner, responsible for planning, implementation, operational management, marketing, and managing all logistical aspects.

The memorandum stipulates the formation of an integrated governance structure for the conference, comprising an executive committee headed by the President of the Arabian Gulf University, a scientific committee, and an organizing committee, thereby ensuring effective planning and joint coordination in accordance with international best practices in organizing global conferences and events.

During the signing ceremony, His Excellency Dr. Saad bin Saud Al-Fahaid, President of the Arabian Gulf University, emphasized that this collaboration reflects the university’s ongoing commitment to transforming knowledge into tangible developmental impact, noting that the Gulf Development and Innovation Conference will provide a strategic platform bringing together the region’s leading minds and expertise to exchange ideas and formulate innovative solutions that contribute to shaping the future of development and innovation in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

For his part, the Director General of Nexus Events, Mr. David Joseph, expressed his pride in collaborating with Arabian Gulf University to launch this Gulf-focused initiative, affirming the company’s commitment to organizing a world-class conference that reflects the significance of the partnership between the two parties and contributes to establishing the Gulf Development and Innovation Conference as one of the region’s leading events specializing in the fields of development and innovation.

The conference is expected to attract Their Excellencies the ministers, senior officials, decision-makers, heads of institutions, academics, entrepreneurs, and representatives of regional and international organizations. This will enhance the standing of the university and its host country, the Kingdom of Bahrain—as part of the Gulf Cooperation Council—as a regional hub for dialogue, innovation, and sustainable development, and will support Gulf cooperation in addressing future challenges and achieving comprehensive development.