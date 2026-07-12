Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar's leading digital bank, has been named Best Performing Bank in Qatar by The Banker, part of the Financial Times Group, in its Top 1000 World Banks 2026 rankings, which recognizes banks demonstrating outstanding financial performance and long-term resilience. This recognition reflects QIB's ability to consistently deliver strong results through disciplined execution, prudent risk management, and industry-leading operational efficiency.

QIB's recognition is underpinned by its sector-leading operational efficiency, maintaining a cost-to-income ratio of 17%, the best in Qatar's banking sector. Combined with its strong balance sheet and high-quality asset portfolio, these strengths continue to support sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

QIB's strong financial performance further reinforces this recognition. In 2025, the Bank reported a net profit of QAR 4.835 billion, representing a 5% growth year-on-year, with total assets reaching QAR 221.1 billion and customer deposits of QAR 142.7 billion. Building on this momentum, QIB delivered strong results in the first quarter of 2026, with net profit attributable to shareholders reaching QAR 986 million for the three months ended 31 March 2026. Total assets increased to QAR 224 billion, while financing assets and customer deposits continued to grow, reflecting the resilience and strength of the Bank's operating model.

QIB continues to strengthen its market leadership through a comprehensive portfolio of innovative Shari'a-compliant banking products and digital services. The Bank also maintains strong international credit ratings of A1 from Moody's, A-/A-2 from S&P Global Ratings, and A from Fitch Ratings, reflecting its solid financial fundamentals and prudent risk management.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Bassel Gamal, QIB Group CEO, said: "We are pleased to be recognized by The Banker as the Best Performing Bank in Qatar, a prestigious recognition that reflects QIB's strong financial performance, disciplined business strategy execution, and continued focus on delivering value to our customers and shareholders. This achievement would not have been possible without the dedication and commitment from our team and the support of our Board of Directors as well as our customers' trust and loyalty. As we continue to advance our digital solutions and strengthen our leadership position, we remain committed to delivering innovative Shari'a-compliant banking while maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence and creating sustainable long-term value for all our stakeholders."

The Banker's Top 1000 World Banks 2026 rankings is a highly respected industry benchmark. Utilizing more than 130 data points, the ranking identifies the world's 1,000 strongest banks. It provides a comprehensive industry overview by analyzing banks across regions and countries, employing a rigorous methodology to identify the best-performing institutions.

For further information, please visit www.qib.com.qa.