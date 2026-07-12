Orange Jordan has announced the release of its fourth Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Sustainability Report for the year 2025. The report reflects the company’s commitment to social and environmental responsibility, which is demonstrated through its efforts to empower individuals, promote digital inclusion, and contribute to achieving sustainable growth in the Kingdom through initiatives that create a positive and lasting impact on society.

The report, prepared in accordance with the highest Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, highlights the constructive and long-term achievements made by the company in 2025 through its initiatives, programs, and practices that are consistent with its integral corporate social responsibility and Orange Group's global strategy.

Based on the report's data, the company continues to accelerate its transition to clean energy sources through three solar farms and photovoltaic plants, which generate 42% of its energy needs. These projects played a part in reducing carbon emissions by about 30,000 tons during 2025, in support of its goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. Meanwhile, at a community-scale, the company continued to reinforce digital inclusion and inspire youth, women, and persons with disabilities, as more than 23,500 young people benefited from its various programs aimed at backing the Kingdom’s digital transformation and enhancing its sustainability.

Orange Jordan affirmed its role as the Kingdom’s true responsible digital leader and a trusted digital partner to uphold transparency, foster a culture of institutional work and volunteering, and integrate ESG sustainability standards into its core operations. This comes in line with the company’s values of Caring, Responsible, and Bold, underlining its objectives of encouraging a more inclusive and sustainable future for individuals and local communities.

This report also translates the company's strategic direction towards achieving true sustainable value by embedding the sustainability principles across all operations. Furthermore, it emphasizes its efforts in creating responsible digital solutions and forging effective partnerships that deliver positive results and directly contribute to the Kingdom’s sustainable growth and development objectives.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1,600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout the Kingdom, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions, including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, serving more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values of Caring, Responsible, and Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy and prioritizes community service. In this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy centered on four pillars, including Digital Education, Digital Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Climate and Environment.

As a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world, which reflects the company’s purpose. Its main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, while continuing its mission of offering the best network and innovative digital solutions, with an unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

Digital solutions offered by Orange Jordan are comprehensive, serving, in addition to individual customers, businesses and companies through a range of enterprise and corporate sector solutions under its sub-brand, Orange Business.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with 40.3 billion euros in revenues in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide by 30th September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide as of 30th September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information, please visit: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.