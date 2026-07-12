Manama, Bahrain – stc pay Bahrain, Bahrain's most innovative and accessible mobile wallet for digital financial transactions, has announced a strategic partnership with Payment International Enterprise (PIE), a Bahrain based fintech and payment solutions provider licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain, to enable stc pay QR payments on PIE Point of Sale devices across the Kingdom. This launch connects stc pay’s growing customer base with PIE’s expanding merchant network, delivering faster, easier and more secure transactions across retail, hospitality, and service industries. The integration reflects stc pay’s commitment to expanding access to cashless payment options and supporting the Kingdom’s wider economic digital transformation agenda.

With this new payment method, customers can complete transactions by simply scanning a QR code generated on the PIE POS device through the stc pay app. Payments are processed instantly and securely without the need for cash or physical cards, creating a smooth and convenient checkout experience. For merchants, the integration provides an effective way to meet the expectations of modern digital first consumers while unlocking access to stc pay's extensive user base. This partnership advances Bahrain’s digital payment infrastructure, enabling merchants to streamline operations, reduce reliance on cash handling, and improve transaction efficiency in line with international best practices.

Metin Zavrak, CEO of stc pay, commented, "Our partnership with PIE is a strategic step forward in accelerating Bahrain’s transition to a cashless economy. By enabling stc pay QR payments on PIE’s POS network, we are expanding access and convenience for our customers while giving merchants a secure and efficient payment solution that meets the pace of technological change in the financial sector. This collaboration directly supports the Kingdom’s vision for digital transformation in financial services and positions stc pay at the forefront of Bahrain’s evolving payment ecosystem."



Shabbir Modi, Managing Director of PIE, commented: “At PIE, we remain committed to advancing Bahrain’s payments ecosystem by introducing alternative payment solutions that deliver value to both merchants and consumers. Our partnership with stc pay is a key milestone in expanding QR payment acceptance across our POS network, helping businesses provide a faster and more seamless checkout experience. Together, we are supporting Bahrain’s digital transformation journey and contributing to the Kingdom’s transition toward a cashless economy.”

This partnership marks another milestone in stc pay’s journey to lead Bahrain’s cashless transformation. By connecting advanced payment technology with an expanding acceptance network, stc pay and PIE are delivering meaningful change to the way consumers and businesses transact. The collaboration reinforces Bahrain’s position as a regional leader in digital innovation and sets the stage for further advancements in financial technology that will continue to shape the future of commerce in the Kingdom.