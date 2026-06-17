New partnerships broaden access to diversified investment solutions and build on the success of Madkhol Premium, which provides access to more than 5,000 global investment funds

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Madkhol Capital, the Saudi digital investment and wealth management platform, announced the signing of strategic partnerships with anb Capital and Derayah Financial, further expanding the range of investment opportunities available to investors through its platform.

The partnerships form part of Madkhol Capital’s ongoing efforts to broaden access to investment solutions and support investors in building portfolios aligned with their financial goals and risk preferences through a seamless digital experience.

Saad Bin Atyan, CFA, Co-Founder and CEO of Madkhol Capital, said:"Every step we take at Madkhol Capital is designed to create more opportunities for Saudi investors. Our partnerships with anb Capital and Derayah Financial reinforce this direction by expanding the range of investment options available and giving investors greater flexibility to build portfolios that align with their financial goals."

Through its partnership with Derayah Financial, investors on the Madkhol platform can access a range of investment funds serving different investment objectives, including Saudi equities, Gulf equities, growth and income strategies, and money market solutions.

The partnership with anb Capital further expands the platform’s offering by providing access to investment opportunities across multiple sectors and asset classes, supporting greater portfolio diversification and broader market exposure.

The expansion builds on the recent launch of Madkhol Premium, a service designed to provide investors with wider access to global investment opportunities through a single platform.

Through Madkhol Premium, investors can access more than 5,000 global mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including internationally recognized funds such as SPUS and HALAL, alongside a broad selection of global investment products that were previously less accessible through traditional investment channels.

The service also enables investors to create an unlimited number of portfolios, customize portfolio allocations, and include up to five funds within a single portfolio, providing greater flexibility in portfolio construction and management.

Together, the expansion of local investment partnerships and access to thousands of global funds through Madkhol Premium represent an important step in strengthening the investment ecosystem available to Saudi investors, offering a broader choice and access to local and international markets through one platform.

Madkhol Capital continues to expand its investment ecosystem through new partnerships and investment offerings that support the evolving needs of investors and contribute to the development of Saudi Arabia’s digital investment landscape.

About Madkhol Capital

Madkhol Capital is a Saudi digital wealth management platform specializing in robo-advisory investment solutions. The platform enables investors to build and manage diversified portfolios aligned with their financial goals through technology-driven investment tools and a seamless digital experience. By combining financial technology with automated investing, Madkhol Capital provides access to local and global investment opportunities through a single integrated platform.