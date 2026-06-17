Amid evolving real estate investment reforms in the Kingdom, KEC's participation connects international investors with a Madinah hospitality pipeline exceeding 42,000 keys and SAR 24 billion in committed investment, within the third phase of Saudi Vision 2030.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Knowledge Economic City (KEC), the publicly listed master developer leading Madinah's urban transformation, today announced its participation as Strategic Partner at Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Saudi Arabia 2026, taking place in Riyadh from 22 to 24 June under the theme "Where Opportunity Meets Capital."

As one of the region’s leading hospitality investment events, FHS Saudi Arabia provides a platform for investors, developers, hospitality operators and industry leaders to explore opportunities shaping the future of the sector. The Summit comes at a particularly significant moment for the Kingdom, as ongoing reforms to the real estate investment landscape continue to broaden opportunities for international investors, supporting the next phase of Saudi Vision 2030.

KEC will leverage the Summit to engage international investors, hospitality operators, and institutional capital allocators - on its hospitality and mixed-use portfolio within Madinah's sacred boundaries. Spanning 6.8 million square metres and representing more than SAR 24 billion in committed investment, KEC’s masterplan includes four flagship destinations: Madinah Gate, Multaqa AlMadinah, Islamic World District, and Al Alyaa.

Marko Vucinic, Executive Director of Investment and Asset Management at KEC, will represent the company at the Summit, participating in the panel discussion " Building Through Uncertainty: How Developers Are Recalibrating Investment and Operations in a Time of Crisis." Vucinic brings more than two decades of international experience across hospitality and real estate investment, having held senior leadership roles at the Tourism Development Fund, PIF, JLL, and Colliers.

Hazem Elbanna, Chief Operating Officer and Acting Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Economic City, commented on the participation: "FHS Saudi Arabia 2026 comes at a pivotal moment for both Madinah and the Kingdom. The introduction of the new real estate ownership framework, the growth Saudi Arabia’s tourism ambitious to 150 million visitors, and the continued growth of Hajj and Umrah demand are creating significant opportunities for investment. As a leading master developer listed on the Saudi Exchange and operating under the regulation of the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority, KEC is institutionally prepared to receive the capital entering this market. Our participation as Strategic Partner reflects the seriousness with which we view this moment, and the responsibility we hold to deliver an offering worthy of the capital it will attract."

Marko Vucinic, Executive Director of Investment and Asset Management at KEC, added: "Madinah is one of the few real estate markets globally whose demand base is anchored in deep-rooted faith rather than volatile economic cycles, and whose institutional infrastructure is now mature enough to absorb international capital at scale. While much of the conversation at this year's Summit will focus on how developers are navigating uncertainty, Madinah's distinction is that its demand base is underpinned by long-term faith-driven visitation rather than traditional economic cycles. What we are presenting at FHS is a fully integrated city with global construction partners and leading hospitality operators, active infrastructure delivery and a clear mandate aligned with the third phase of Saudi Vision 2030."

He added: "The progression of our projects from planning into advanced construction, together with the parallel build-out of infrastructure and supporting facilities, reflects KEC's strategy of expanding the capacity of Madinah's hospitality sector in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 and in service of the value we create for our shareholders and the wider community."

About Knowledge Economic City (KEC)

Knowledge Economic City (KEC) is a publicly listed joint-stock company on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), operating under the regulation of the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority (ECZA). With a masterplan covering 6.8 million square meters within the sacred boundaries of Madinah, KEC is developing fully integrated modern destinations that combine residential, commercial, cultural, and leisure components, transforming Madinah into a world-class lifestyle hub.

Strategically located near the Prophet’s Mosque, the Haramain High-Speed Rail station, and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport, KEC plays a vital role in supporting Saudi Vision 2030, aligning with programs such as the Pilgrim Experience Program, Quality of Life, Housing, and Human Capability Development.