Dubai, UAE — Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company, today announced new AI-powered cloud threat detection capabilities that extend the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform, enabling security teams to prioritize and remediate the exposures attackers are actively targeting. As part of Tenable One, Tenable One Cloud Exposure correlates runtime telemetry with deep exposure context, transforming threat investigations and empowering teams to reduce risk before attacks impact the business.

Static defenses cannot keep up with attackers who have weaponized AI, collapsing the exploit window from months to hours. Compounding the issue, fragmented security tools leave organizations overwhelmed with alerts while struggling to identify which risks require immediate action. Without intelligent correlation and prioritization, security teams burn critical cycles on endless triage, rather than reducing the exposures most likely to lead to compromise.

Tenable addresses these operational inefficiencies by bridging the gap between cloud threat activity and unified risk visibility for proactive exposure management. Tenable goes beyond static misconfigurations and vulnerabilities, contextualizing runtime telemetry within the broader attack surface, empowering security teams to stop chasing theoretical risks and prioritize remediation based on true business impact.

Tenable One Cloud Exposure delivers a new way to respond to threats with AI-powered threat stories, an AI-driven investigation layer that automatically correlates related detections across time, identity and cloud resources, transforming hundreds of raw alerts into a clear narrative of how an attack unfolded. Validated against near-real-time exposure context and risk insights, threat stories give defenders a clear, prioritized picture of what happened, what's at risk and where to act first.

Tenable One Cloud Exposure expands enterprise-wide risk visibility with new cloud detection and response (CDR) capabilities, including:

Vulnerability Validation and Runtime: Uses active scanning to confirm cloud resources that are reachable from the internet, delivering validated exposure context that sharpens alert prioritization and reduces noise.

Uses active scanning to confirm cloud resources that are reachable from the internet, delivering validated exposure context that sharpens alert prioritization and reduces noise. Dual Coverage: Combines agentless, Tenable-authored detections with an optional eBPF runtime sensor, giving security teams comprehensive visibility across cloud workloads without sacrificing deployment flexibility or coverage.

Combines agentless, Tenable-authored detections with an optional eBPF runtime sensor, giving security teams comprehensive visibility across cloud workloads without sacrificing deployment flexibility or coverage. Guided Response with Tenable Hexa AI: As the agentic engine of Tenable One, Tenable Hexa AI is the intelligence layer that reasons across live exposure context, threat findings, and environment history to deliver a prioritized, actionable response plan, in plain language, at attacker speed.

“Security teams don't need more alerts. They need to know which exposures are actually putting the business at risk,” said Eric Doerr, Chief Product Officer, Tenable. “By combining runtime cloud telemetry with the exposure intelligence already inside Tenable One, we're helping customers move from investigation to remediation faster and with greater confidence.”

Check out the demo to see Tenable cloud detection and response. More information about Tenable’s cloud detection and response capabilities is available at: tenable.com/cloud-security/solutions/cloud-detection-and-response

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com.

Media Contact:

Qamar Syed

OAK Consulting

qamar@oakconsulting.biz