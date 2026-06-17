GWC Group-powered corridor enables faster, more predictable delivery across Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman and Bahrain markets through coordinated multimodal operations.

TIR enables cross-border movement under a single customs document, reducing delays and improving delivery predictability.

Solution supports continuity of time-sensitive and high-value cargo flows amid an evolving regional logistics landscape.

Doha / Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC Group), one of the region’s leading logistics groups providing cross-border and integrated logistics solutions, has for the first time extended its end-to-end supply chain to include a fully operational air-to-land logistics corridor, powered by the TIR system, enabling Doha to serve as a regional air-to-land redistribution hub and supporting the continuity of supply chains across the GCC.

Cargo arriving at Hamad International Airport is transferred into sealed vehicles and transported across borders to key destinations in the region, enabling faster and more predictable delivery. The model allows shipments to be rapidly redistributed from a single-entry point, reducing reliance on disrupted traditional routing structures and enabling more flexible movement across markets without the cost of full air-to-air routing.

GWC Group acts as the engine driving this corridor through its cross-border land freight network and integrated logistics capabilities. Leveraging its regional infrastructure and TIR-certified operations, the Group coordinates the movement of cargo across key GCC markets, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain, ensuring efficient execution and secure transit.

Setrak Khatchikian, Senior Vice President – GCC Transportation at GWC Group, said: “What we have built is a commercially smarter route. GWC Group’s cross-border land freight network now enables time-sensitive cargo to move from Doha across the GCC under a single TIR document, combining the speed of air freight with the efficiency of sealed cross-border trucking. The GCC no longer has to choose between speed and cost.”

By integrating air freight with cross‑border road transport, the model delivers the speed of air freight at a fraction of the cost of air-to-air routing, without impacting delivery timelines. It provides a commercial solution for moving time-sensitive and high-value cargo, particularly in sectors such as e-commerce and pharmaceuticals, where speed, reliability, and cost control are critical.

Supported by the TIR system, cargo moves under a single customs document and guarantee, reducing border delays, minimizing reinspection requirements, and improving delivery predictability across the region.

Rami Karout, Senior Manager for TIR and Transit Development at the International Road Transport Union (IRU), commented on the role of the TIR system in enabling the corridor: “Qatar has demonstrated strong agility in activating new road corridors under the TIR system to keep vital goods moving across the region. By enabling cargo to move under a single customs document and guarantee, TIR significantly reduces border delays and enhances delivery predictability. This air-to-land model is a clear example of how TIR supports efficient, secure, and scalable cross-border logistics, particularly in periods where traditional routes are under pressure.”

Led by GWC Group, this integrated air-to-land model reinforces Doha’s role as a strategic regional hub and principal entry point for cargo flows into the GCC, enabling efficient redistribution of goods across markets. By combining air connectivity with cross-border land transport, GWC Group provides a scalable and commercially viable solution for sustaining supply chains under changing operating conditions.

About GWC Group

Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) is Qatar’s number one logistics and supply chain solutions provider and a trusted industry leader across the GCC. Since its establishment in 2004, GWC Group has built a reputation for operational excellence, innovation, sustainability, and reliability. With a comprehensive regional network and advanced infrastructure, the company delivers seamless, technology-driven solutions covering warehousing, distribution, freight forwarding, transportation, and specialized logistics. GWC Group empowers businesses of all sizes, from entrepreneurs and SMEs to global multinationals, enabling seamless operations and sustainable growth. Notably, GWC Group was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, showcasing its world-class capabilities on the global stage.

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