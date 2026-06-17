Paris, France: EM&E Group, a leading Spanish group in defence and security innovation and technologies, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) advanced technology and defence group, EDGE, signed today at Eurosatory the agreement to establish the joint venture in the UAE which they first announced in February. The new company, which initially had a commercial pipeline of $1.5 billion, has increased its forecasts by 15%, reaching $1.725 billion.

The agreement, signed by Omar Al Zaabi, President – Commercial, EDGE Group, and Fernando Fernández, CEO of EM&E Group, has established the rules that will govern the new company, which is scheduled to start operations during the final quarter of 2026. The core purpose of this joint venture is the global promotion of advanced weapon systems developed by EM&E Group through a co-production framework: the Spanish firm will lead a key technology transfer to enable EDGE's industrial and technological ecosystem to manufacture different parts of the stations on UAE soil, while the manufacturing of the rest of the product will remain in Spain. Additionally, the new company will manufacture a new weapon station tailored to the latest needs of the global defence sector.

Omar Al Zaabi, President – Commercial, EDGE, stated: “This joint venture brings EM&E’s advanced weapon systems production into EDGE's industrial base, giving us a stronger platform to serve customers around the world. The rise in our commercial pipeline to $1.725 billion since February confirms there is real appetite for what we will build together, and we look forward to the joint venture beginning operations in due course.”

Fernando Fernández, CEO of EM&E Group: “With the signing of this agreement, the joint venture with EDGE becomes a tangible reality that boosts our internationalisation and highlights the technological innovation we lead from Spain. Combining the cutting-edge nature of our weapon systems with EDGE's industrial and technological muscle not only dynamises our global export capabilities but also establishes a solid foundation to jointly lead the creation of new avant-garde security and defence solutions.”

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae

About EM&E Group:

EM&E Group is a leading Spanish group in the engineering and manufacturing of complex Defense and Security systems, distinguished by its high investment in innovation, its commitment to job creation, and the development of dual technologies, with a special interest in incorporating AI into its solutions. The group's systems include remote land and naval stations, ammunition guidance systems, electro-optical surveillance sensors, and robotic systems, among others. In addition, the group has a subsidiary, EM&E Electronics, focused on developing electronics and photonics. With solutions in more than 25 countries, EM&E Group currently employs over 1,700 people.

For more information, visit www.eme-es.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Alicia Montoro

amontoro@eme-es.es