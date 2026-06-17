Kuwait, Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” announced the introduction of 24-hour U.S. market access through its digital investment platform, iMarkaz Invest, enabling clients to monitor and trade eligible U.S. equities and ETFs beyond traditional market hours.

The new capability provides investors with greater flexibility to engage with U.S. markets as developments unfold, such as economic releases, geopolitical events, and other market-moving news. It also allows clients in Kuwait and the wider GCC to access one of the world’s most active equity markets in a way that better aligns with regional time zones and investor schedules.

The enhancement represents a significant step in the continued development of iMarkaz Invest and positions the platform among a select group of investment platforms in the region, to offer continuous access to U.S. markets. It also reinforces Markaz’s commitment to advancing its digital investment ecosystem and providing clients with seamless, efficient, and technology-enabled access to regional and international investment opportunities.

The introduction of 24-hour U.S. market access builds on the launch of iMarkaz Invest as a next-generation digital trading platform. Through the platform, clients can access selected regional and international markets, benefit from real-time market visibility, manage their portfolios digitally, and engage with investment opportunities through a secure and regulated environment. This latest enhancement reflects Markaz’s broader strategy to strengthen its digital wealth management capabilities while maintaining the institutional standards, investment discipline, and client-focused approach that have defined the company for more than five decades.

Commenting on the enhancement, Mr. Salman H. Olayan, Senior Vice President – Strategy, Digitization & Analytics, at Markaz, said: “At Markaz, we are continuously investing in digital capabilities that make global investing more accessible, efficient, and responsive to our clients’ evolving needs. Through iMarkaz Invest, investors can access and trade across multiple markets, including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and the United States, through a single integrated platform that combines convenience with institutional-grade standards. The introduction of 24-hour access to eligible U.S. equities and ETFs further strengthens this offering by enabling investors to react to market developments as they happen, regardless of time zone differences. Coupled with fast and efficient trade execution, market visibility, and seamless digital access, iMarkaz Invest empowers clients to manage their investments with greater flexibility, confidence, and control while staying connected to opportunities across regional and international markets.”

This enhancement also reinforces Markaz’s position as a leading investment institution in Kuwait and the GCC since 1974, with a continued focus on developing future-ready investment platforms that help clients navigate increasingly dynamic and interconnected global markets.

Disclaimer:

Trading in international markets and during extended or 24-hour sessions involves specific risks, including potentially lower liquidity, higher volatility, and wider spreads. Limitations apply, trading is subject to platform’s terms, conditions, and risk disclosures.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.45 billion (USD 4.74 billion) as of 31 March 2026. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics, and they have helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

For further information, please contact:

Sondos Saad

Corporate Communications Department

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C. "Markaz"

Email: Ssaad@markaz.com

markaz.com