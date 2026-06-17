AMMAN — The total value of transactions processed through Jordan’s “eFAWATEERcom” system reached JD6.51 billion, with 33.93 million transactions recorded since the beginning of 2026, according to the monthly payment systems report issued by the Jordanian Company for Payment and Clearing Systems (JoPACC).

The report, cited by Al Mamlaka TV, showed that the number of users rose to 5.25 million in May 2026, up from 5.21 million in April and 5.17 million in March, marking a 0.8 per cent monthly increase.

Existing users accounted for 5.21 million, or 99.3 per cent of the total, while new users reached 40,460, representing 0.7 per cent.

The number of billers registered on the system stood at 718, while the total number of available services reached 2,513.

Transactions through the platform increased to 6.86 million in May, up 4.1 per cent from 6.6 million in April.

By sector, telecommunications recorded the highest number of transactions with 2.26 million, followed by water and electricity with 1.98 million, and government services with 1.31 million.

E-wallet companies and payment service providers accounted for 598,000 transactions, while the financing and financial services sector recorded 312,000, and the education sector 139,000.

Despite the rise in transaction volume, the total value of transactions fell 16.5 per cent month-on-month to JD1.19 billion in May, compared with JD1.43 billion in April.

Government services led in value terms, with JD775.7 million, followed by e-wallet companies and payment service providers with JD159 million, water and electricity with JD76 million, financial and financing services with JD63 million, telecommunications with JD36 million, and education with JD23 million.

Digital payments accounted for 5.7 million transactions in May, compared with 1.1 million cash payments. In value terms, digital payments reached JD1.06 billion, while cash payments totalled JD133.87 million.

The average transaction value through “eFAWATEERcom” declined to JD174 in May, down from JD217 in April.

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