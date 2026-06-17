Doha – Qatar: Invest Qatar, the country’s Investment Promotion Agency, in partnership with MEDEF International, the international arm of the Mouvement des Entreprises de France (MEDEF), successfully hosted a high-level investment seminar in Paris, aimed at strengthening bilateral economic relations and fostering new trade and investment partnerships.

Held as part of a business roadshow led by Invest Qatar, the seminar brought together senior executives and decision-makers from leading French companies, industry associations and financial institutions, providing a platform to explore Qatar’s dynamic investment landscape and highlight opportunities for French businesses seeking regional expansion.

The programme included discussions on Qatar’s economic diversification agenda and investor-friendly regulatory environment. Participants explored opportunities in high-growth sectors, such as IT, manufacturing, digital and financial services, and learned more about Qatar’s strategic position as a gateway to regional and global markets.

Commenting on the roadshow, Fahad Ali Al-Kuwari, Chief Investment Development Officer, Invest Qatar, said: “France represents a strategically important source of high-value investment for Qatar, particularly in sectors aligned with our national diversification agenda. Our focus is on enabling French investors to deploy capital efficiently and capture long-term value within Qatar’s growth trajectory. Beyond market access, we offer investors a coordinated ecosystem spanning licensing, incentives, infrastructure and aftercare, designed to accelerate deployment timelines and support scalable, long-term operations.”

Philippe Gautier, Chief Executive Officer of MEDEF International said: “French companies have built a strong and longstanding presence in Qatar across a wide range of sectors. As Qatar continues to advance its economic diversification ambitions, French businesses stand ready to contribute their expertise, innovation and long-term commitment to support the country’s development priorities and create mutually beneficial partnerships.”

France and Qatar continue to cultivate a growing economic partnership, underpinned by sustained project activity and an expanding pipeline of foreign direct investment. Qatar is home to 665 French companies, reflecting the strength and maturity of the bilateral economic relationship and the confidence of French industry in Qatar as a strategic hub for the region. Over the last decade (2017–2026), France ranked among Qatar’s top 5 foreign direct investment source countries, with 90 projects generating more than $7.5 billion in capital expenditure and creating over 7,400 jobs across sectors such as consumer goods, textiles, software and IT services, and business services. Data from Invest Qatar’s FDI Project Monitor highlights the scale and continued growth of investment ties between the two countries.

ENDS

About Invest Qatar

The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar’s (Invest Qatar) mission is to accelerate Qatar’s economic diversification and global competitiveness by proactively attracting targeted investment, developing priority economic clusters and delivering an exceptional end-to-end investor experience. Invest Qatar partners with investors throughout their journey, from exploration and setup to expansion, supporting their long-term growth by providing comprehensive insights into Qatar’s business landscape, sector-specific market knowledge and tailored investment facilitation.

For more information, please visit www.invest.qa

@InvestQatar | #InvestQatar

About MEDEF International

MEDEF International brings together and represents the French private sector. We support French companies across all industries in accessing international markets and building long-term partnerships through a unique network of influence and business connections.

Through more than 200 business initiatives each year in France and around the world, we connect French companies with key decision-makers, project owners, investors, public authorities, and local stakeholders.

Follow our latest news here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/medef-international/